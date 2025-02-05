Lincoln Center Theater Names Nicole Kastrinos As Producer

Nicole Kastrinos is currently the Vice President of Broadway Programming at ATG Entertainment.
Nicole Kastrinos will join Lincoln Center Theaterin the new role of Producer, beginning Monday, March 17, 2025. In this newly established position, Kastrinos will collaborate closely with deBessonet to plan and support LCT’s artistic efforts. She joins LCT’s leadership team alongside previously announced Artistic Director Lear deBessonet and Executive Producer Bartlett Sher, as well as current Executive Director of Development & Planning Naomi Grabel. Additionally, the search for LCT’s next Managing Director (succeeding current MD Adam Siegel) is in its final stages, with an announcement of their addition to the leadership team coming soon. Kastrinos will guide new projects and work hand-in-hand with artists to bring their visions to life, from development through production.
“I am delighted to welcome Nicole Kastrinos as Producer,” said deBessonet. “She is a brilliant artistic producer, providing deep care for artists while ensuring their visions reach the stage in fullness and with maximal impact. Having shepherded many exquisite, successful shows to Broadway during her time with Jujamcyn, Jordan Roth, and ATG, I know she will make a tremendous contribution to our leadership team here at Lincoln Center Theater.”
“I am immensely honored to join Lincoln Center Theater, an institution at the forefront of innovative and transformative storytelling,” Kastrinos said. “My entire theater career was built at Jujamcyn over 26 years, where I had the privilege of growing professionally and working alongside some of the brightest minds in the business. I am profoundly grateful to Rocco Landesman and Jack Viertel, who mentored me and supported my earliest career advancements, and to Jordan Roth, whose leadership, vision and trust played a fundamental role in shaping my journey. I am also extremely thankful to ATG for graciously welcoming me into the fold and supporting me over the past year and a half.” Kastrinos continued, “working with Lear on Into the Woods was a pivotal moment for me. I was first deeply moved by the artistry and profound purity of her production and then blown away by her remarkable ability to be solution-oriented and collaborative, navigating the challenges of a quick Broadway transfer. When Jordan and I approached her with this wild idea, she immediately said yes. I am exhilarated to now say yes to her. I look forward to working with Lear, Bart, and the entire Lincoln Center Theater team to support artists in bringing their creative visions to life and contributing to this iconic American institution's extraordinary legacy."
Nicole Kastrinos is currently the Vice President of Broadway Programming at ATG Entertainment. She began her Broadway career at Jujamcyn Theaters in 1997, advancing through various roles and working with mentors Rocco Landesman and Jack Viertel on the landmark production of The Producers; Caroline, or Change and several August Wilson plays. In 2009, she partnered with Jordan Roth to form Red Awning, Jujamcyn’s in-house executive producing division, overseeing projects including The Miracle Worker, Lombardi and A Bronx Tale. After her promotion to Vice President of Creative Operations at Jujamcyn, she continued her collaboration with Roth on theater bookings and producing, executive producing Clybourne Park, Present Laughter, Falsettos (with Lincoln Center Theater), Angels in America, and the acclaimed 2022 revival of Into the Woods directed by Lear deBessonet. Throughout her time at Jujamcyn, Kastrinos also produced the renaming events for the Al Hirschfeld and the August Wilson theatres and spearheaded Jujamcyn’s hosting of the national August Wilson Monologue Competition for 10 years, collaborating with Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre to foster young talent and deepen the impact of Wilson’s legacy. Following Jujamcyn’s merger with ATG in 2023, she assumed her current role, continuing to champion theater makers, and collaborate closely with producers.
As previously announced, André Bishop will continue to lead LCT through its current 40th anniversary season before stepping down following an esteemed 33-year tenure as Artistic Director.
Lincoln Center Theater’s current 40th Anniversary season includes Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts, featuring a new version by Mark O’Rowe and directed by Jack O’Brien, which will begin previews on Thursday, February 13 ahead of an opening night on Monday, March 10 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater; Floyd Collins, featuring music and lyrics by Adam Guettel and book, additional lyrics and direction by Tina Landau, which will begin previews on Thursday, March 27 ahead of an opening night on Monday, April 21 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater; as well as an additional LCT3 production to be announced.
