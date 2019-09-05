Lincoln Center Announces LC Kids Season Of Dance, Theater, And Music From Around The World

Lincoln Center today announced its 19/20 LC Kids season of performances for young people. Part of Lincoln Center's commitment to help make the arts central to daily life for a wide range of audiences, the season encompasses free and ticketed events developed for children as young as babies through teenagers stepping into young adulthood.

"This LC Kids season is full of unique experiences, many of which push the boundaries of the traditional artist and audience relationship-encouraging kids to interact with the arts and with each other in new ways," said Peg Schuler-Armstrong, Lincoln Center Education's Director of Programming and Production. "We are so proud of the LC Kids community we've been building season by season, and all of the artists bringing joy, discovery, and a sense of empowerment to children and families."

The season kicks off Saturday, October 5 with a free performance by Brown Rice Family, an eight member band from Japan, Jamaica, Haiti, Nigeria, South Africa, and the U.S. The group's music encompasses reggae, hip-hop, dancehall, Afrobeat, jazz stylings, rock, Brazilian, Latin, and funk in original compositions about global solidarity.

Additional highlights include the U.S. premiere of Akin Theatre's Nest, which awakens curiosity in babies up to 14 months old through a multisensory experience exploring poetry, music, puppetry, and tactile play. Canada's Théâtre des Petites Âmes will perform the American premiere of OGO, a 35-minute theater work with live music and puppetry that draws inspiration from Waiting for Godot. Cerita Anak (Child's Story) also marks a U.S. premiere, a collaboration from Australia's Polyglot Theatre and Indonesia's Papermoon Puppet Theatre who worked with children from a fishing village outside of Java to conceive and create the work.

Lincoln Center's commitment to audiences on the autism spectrum extends this season with the presentation of Bluelaces Theater Company's SUDS, an interactive, multi-sensory theatrical experience specifically designed for audiences with autism and other developmental disabilities, recommended for ages 5-8. Many of the works in the LC Kids season are also being presented in special, relaxed performances for neurodiverse audiences.

One Morning I Left marks LC Kids's first bilingual presentation, an interactive journey from Chile's Teatro de Ocasión recommended for ages 5-8. And in December, Brazilian dancer and musician Leonardo Sandoval and bassist-composer Gregory Richardson will premiere their new holiday show, Music from the Sole, developed as part of their Family Music Residency at Lincoln Center Education.

Many of the LC Kids season presentations are made available for groups from NYC public schools, as part of Lincoln Center Education's school season. In addition, there are a range of events for kids across Lincoln Center's constituent organizations. For information about LC Kids presentations and opportunities for children and families on the Lincoln Center campus, access the calendar at Kids.LincolnCenter.org.

Tickets to the LC Kids season will be on sale to the public starting September 17. Members have early ticket access, and ticketing fees will be waived during the September 10-16 presale. Buy tickets to 2 or more performances before October 12 and save 20% (Some exclusions may apply). For more information, visit Kids.LincolnCenter.org.





