Limited $50 Tickets Have Been Released For The McKittrick Hotel's SLEEP NO MORE

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC) has announced an extremely limited release of $50 tickets during the month of March for its provocative theatrical spectacle, Sleep No More. Tickets are currently on sale through September 13, 2020.

Presented by Emursive, Sleep No More is Punchdrunk's award-winning theatrical experience that tells Shakespeare's classic tragedy Macbeth through a darkly cinematic lens. Audiences move freely through the epic world of the story at their own pace, choosing where to go and what to see, ensuring that everyone's journey is different and unique.



"We are inspired by visionary producer Scott Rudin and embrace his call for greater ticket access to New Yorkers during this challenging time. We also want to create a special opportunity for students in New York with unexpectedly extended spring breaks and hope all will take advantage of this first-ever offering," said producer Jonathan Hochwald of Emursive.



Originally built in 1939, The McKittrick Hotel was intended to be the finest and most decadent luxury hotel of its time. Six weeks before opening, and two days after the outbreak of World War II, the legendary hotel was condemned and left locked, permanently sealed from the public until Emursive brought the Grande Dame back to life, reinventing the legendary space in collaboration with London's award-winning Punchdrunk theater company.



The story unfolds through an awe-inspiring blend of acrobatic choreography, film noir soundtrack, and 100 rooms of densely detailed atmosphere sprawling over 100,000 square feet of space. The elements intertwine for a subversive and intoxicating 360-degree sensory immersion.



Sleep No More's creative team features Felix Barrett (Direction and Design), Maxine Doyle (Direction and Choreography), Stephen Dobbie (Sound Design), Beatrice Minns (Design Associate), and Livi Vaughan (Design Associate).



Sleep No More is produced by Emursive (Jonathan Hochwald, Arthur Karpati, and Randy Weiner, principals) in association with Rebecca Gold productions. Emursive produces immersive theater in extraordinary places.



Performances are offered seven days a week. Champagne Table and Maximilian's List upgrades are available to enhance the experience with exclusive access, reserved seating in the hotel's velvet-draped speakeasy, Manderley Bar, and chilled bubbly.



Sleep No More is but one of The McKittrick Hotel's many curiosities. Located in West Chelsea near The High Line, Hudson Yards, Hell's Kitchen and the Meatpacking District, the venue offers a plethora of entertainment options for tourists and locals alike. From year-round rooftop hideaway, Gallow Green - currently home to The Lodge and Speakeasy Magick, to late night entertainment in Manderley Bar and The Club Car - currently home of Bartschland Follies and The Woman in Black, there are many reasons to visit.



For schedule, tickets and additional information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.





