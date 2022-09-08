Laura Shoop & More to Star in POWERHOUSE World Premiere at Manhattan Repertory Theatre

Manhattan Repertory Theatre has announced the cast for the world premiere production of David Harms' POWERHOUSE, directed by Artistic Director, Ken Wolf. POWERHOUSE will play a four-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's A.R.T./New York Theatres - Gural Theatre (502 West 53rd St., NYC). Performances begin Opening Night Saturday, October 8 (7 p.m.) and continue through Sunday, October 30. Tickets are $49-$69 and available at PowerHousePlay.com.

A POWERHOUSE female lawyer in her 40s is being pushed out of her high-profile Law Firm due to an inappropriate relationship she is having with a younger associate. This relentless, passionate, lawyer challenges traditional roles in a male-dominated business and questions "What happens when a woman truly stands in her own power?"

The production stars Laura Shoop (Flying Over Sunset) as Regan Van Riper, Dominck LaRuffa Jr. (Bull) as Guy, Jennifer Pierro (The Eyes of Love & award-winning film Switch) as Meena Cizinski, Tony-nominee Jane Robbins (Gypsy) as Janet Shaney, and Jeorge Bennett Watson (...what the end will be, Roundabout) as Norris Peebles. The standbys are Maya Days, Nick Jordan, Madeline Grey Defreece, Kate Levy, and Marc Webster.

The production features scenic design by Jack C. Golden (ATM's "Role Call - People to Watch" 2018), costume design by Sabrinna Fabi (Cymbeline & King Lear, New York Classical), and lighting design by Yang Yu (Award-winning Revolution). Composer/Sound Designer/Graphic Design by Katherine Cartusciello (Then She Ran, Award-winning short film Heirloom). Kyra Bowie is the production stage manager and Mary Garrigan is the assistant stage manager. Props master is Siarra Donna, costume supervisor is Alex Wolf, covid safety manager Jackson Cline, and intimacy director is Jamie Monohan. Casting by Eisenberg/Beans Casting: Daryl Eisenberg, CSA Ally Beans, CSA. Publicity and Marketing by

Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

POWERHOUSE plays the following regular schedule through Sunday, October 30:

Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Fridays at 8 p.m.

Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sundays at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. (closing Sunday, October 30 will be 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.)

Tickets are $49-69 and are now available online at www.POWERHOUSEPLAY.com. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater a half hour prior to the performance.

Running Time: 90 minutes

Website: https://www.manhattanrep.com/

(Playwright) lives in New York City. His prior work includes What We Wanted, which was produced in 2017 at Theatre Row in Manhattan and was a semi-finalist in the 2015 O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, and The Black Box, which was produced in 2019 at The Gallery Players Theater in Brooklyn.

KEN WOLF

(Director) is the co-founder and Artistic Director of Manhattan Rep and he has directed over 100 productions including The Tempest, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Three Sisters, The Eyes of Love, The Match Game, Tales of Terror, Men, Le Cygne, The Living Room, Dirty Linen, Past Perfect, and the original production of The Bigot by Gabi and Eva Mor. As Artistic Director at Manhattan Repertory Theatre, he has produced over 1000 full-length plays and over 6000 short pieces.

Ken is also the author of over 20 plays, all produced in New York City. Ken hosts The Playwriting Podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and most podcast apps, and was voted the #1 Playwriting podcast in the world. Ken is also a playwriting coach and a Play Production "Doctor."

His One Man play The People in my Hips was hailed by Martin Denton of nytheatre.com as being "unlike any theatre piece I have ever seen." And Lise Avery of Anything Goes!! Internationally Syndicated Radio said "THE PEOPLE IN MY HIPS is one of the most extraordinary pieces of theatre I have seen on or Off-Broadway in years. Mr. Wolf's one-man performance is exquisite, inspiring, courageous and beautifully constructed."

Ken also received rave reviews with his amazing 8lb dog Roma Pierro-Wolf, in his play DAD AND THE DOG, New York City's first One Man One Dog show.

Ken believes in pushing the boundaries of theatre, to truly create a Live Emotional Experience!

was founded by Jennifer Pierro and Ken Wolf, in 2005 to help NYC playwrights bring their work to life on West 42nd St. Since then, Manhattan Rep has produced over 1000 full-length plays and 6000 short plays in three different theatres, personally built with the help of their theatre community. In 2017, MRT expanded to producing plays in NYC for playwrights all over the world from Brisbane to Moscow, London, Canada, and all across the United States.