Laura Benanti Joins THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW WITH JOSHUA TURCHIN VIRTUAL EDITION

"The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin Virtual Edition" has announced the one-year anniversary of the web series and podcast with the release of its 85TH episode today. To mark the anniversary, The Early Night Show hosted Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti as a very special guest.

Watch the episode below!

The popular live musical comedy cabaret series was transformed into a virtual format as soon as Broadway was paused due to COVID-19. In just the first year of the virtual format, Turchin has endeavored to provide Broadway, TV and Film stars with opportunities to reach audiences around the world, all while helping to raise money for The Actors Fund in support of people in the entertainment industry who found themselves out of work because of the pandemic. Joshua adds, "When trying to make sense out of what was happening in the world and to the arts, I immediately pivoted to see how I could help others and support The Actors Fund who was provided emergency assistance to those who were impacted professionally."

With over 200 guests in the past year and over 250 songs that Joshua has accompanied on piano, The Early Night Show Anniversary episode celebrates the positive experiences that have come from this very challenging time. Joshua continues, "I am thrilled and honored to have Laura Benanti on the anniversary episode to commemorate this milestone with me. There are few who have shined a brighter light than Laura Benanti during what often seemed like darker times in our entertainment community. She has done so much to bring sunshine to others during this pandemic and continues to use her voice to make a difference in the world."

You can download the episode as a podcast exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts and as a web series at www.theearlynightshow.com. Past episodes are available at https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/podcast/the-early-night-show-with-joshua-turchin/ and www.theearlynightshow.com.