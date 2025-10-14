Labyrinth Theater Company Reveals 33rd Season And New Co-Artistic Directors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Labyrinth Theater Company (LAB), the award-winning downtown ensemble devoted to creating member-driven new works, has announced its 33rd season, which will also mark the first under the leadership of Neil Tyrone Pritchard and Dina Janis, newly appointed as Co-Artistic Directors.

LAB will return to The Public Theater this fall for a three-night residency featuring readings of new plays by LAB members: The Innumerable Ponies of Malachy Moore by Brett C. Leonard on October 20, Bodegueros by Bobby Daniel Rodriguez on November 10, and Blanca & Ines by Cusi Cram on December 1.

In partnership with the NYC Department of Education’s Arts Hub, LAB will present a new play developed by member Victor Almanzar this fall, followed by an additional workshop in spring 2026. The collaboration continues LAB’s commitment to education and community engagement.

The company will also continue its residency at 59E59 Theaters with the Barn Series, running December 8–17. This annual developmental program will feature new plays by Dipti Bramhandkar, Joey Palestina, Gary Perez, and Lidia Ramirez, highlighting the next generation of LAB voices.

Spring 2026 will launch LAB’s inaugural New Play Incubator at 59E59, featuring works by Cusi Cram, Brett C. Leonard, and Lucy Thurber. The initiative is designed to provide artists with sustained support to develop and refine new work.

The season will conclude on April 20, 2026, with LAB’s signature Celebrity Charades Gala at City Winery. Returning participants David Zayas and Daphne Rubin-Vega will join a lineup of celebrity players to be announced. Past participants have included LAB members Bobby Cannavale, Elizabeth Rodriguez, and Stephen Adly Guirgis, alongside Ben Stiller, Julia Roberts, Chris Rock, and Paul Rudd.

“Our partnership emerged in the collaborative spirit at the core of LAByrinth’s mission,” said Janis and Pritchard in a joint statement. “As we enter our 33rd season, we are honored to build upon the extraordinary legacy of our 125-member ensemble and the leaders who have guided this company before us.”

Neil Tyrone Pritchard, a Liberian-American actor, singer, and educator, has been a LAB member since 2017, serving on its Leadership and Education Committees and as Associate Artistic Director. His acting credits include Atlantic Theater Company, Goodman Theatre, La MaMa, and Park Avenue Armory.

Dina Janis, also Co-Artistic Director of Vermont Public Theater, previously led Dorset Theatre Festival for over a decade, where she oversaw its acclaimed new play programs. She teaches drama at Bennington College and is a longtime member of The Actors Studio.

Together, Pritchard and Janis bring a shared dedication to collective artistry, education, and innovation as they lead LAB into its next chapter.