LOVE QUIRKS, A New Musical Comedy, Will Play St. Luke's Theatre Beginning in February

Love Quirks is a new musical fable based on actual events as a group of thirty-somethings explore the trials and tribulations of love, friendship, and all the blurry lines in-between. Love Quirks features an original score of quirky, neurotic, and poignant songs by composer/lyricist Seth Bisen-Hersh and a script by Mark Childers filled with laughter, pathos, and lots of sexual tension. Love Quirks will begin previews at St. Luke's Theatre on Monday, February 24th with an official opening of Monday, March 16th.

Love Quirks follows a group four acquaintances from college who find themselves in desperate need of a place to stay after being burned by their broken relationships. Circumstance and poor life decisions force them to live in a small New York apartment together, examining their recent failed relationships, dealing with whom they have become, and avoiding the pitfalls of their distant, unrequited pasts. With new romances on the horizon they realize that even when love works there are always love quirks.

Composer Seth Bisen-Hersh is an award winning composer/lyricist best known for his musicals The Diamond as Big as the Ritz, More to Love (2014 winner "best lyrics" West Village Music Theatre Festival), Stanley's Party (Manhattan Children's Theater, 2010), The Spickner Spin (2004 Audience Favorite Award winner - NYC Fringe), and Meaningless Sex (2003 Audience Favorite Award winner - NYC Fringe). Bookwriter Mark Childers wrote the book for the musical The Kid From Brooklyn: The Danny Kaye Story which toured regionally for two years. The production will be directed by Brian Childers, a Helen Hayes Award winning actor who previously directed Fabulous Fanny: The Songs and Stories of Fanny Brice.

Love Quirks will play Mondays and Fridays at 8:15pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. St Luke's Theatre is located at 307 W 46th St (8th Ave). Ticketing and further cast/creative team information will be announced in the near future. For further information visit www.LoveQuirks.com





