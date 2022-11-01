Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
LIVING FOR SIS Variety Show to Premiere Tonight on Broadstream

We get to know the multifaceted, supernova talent, Sis, through thoughtful interviews, candid conversations, sketches, and electrifying musical performances. 

Nov. 01, 2022  
LIVING FOR SIS Variety Show to Premiere Tonight on Broadstream

Actress, activist, and sister to the people, Sis, has partnered with Broadstream to release her brand-new show Living For Sis, premiering November 1 exclusively on the streaming platform. In the Living For Sis variety show, we get to know the multifaceted, supernova talent, Sis, through thoughtful interviews, candid conversations, sketches, and electrifying musical performances.

A breakout star and one of the first openly Black trans performers to play a leading role on a Broadway tour, Sis starred as the iconic 'Ado Annie' in the national touring company for the Tony Award-winning revival of Oklahoma! Moving from stage to screen, she currently stars as 'Dunaway' in Ryan Murphy and FX's newest anthology American Horror Story: NYC. With a mission in life of franchising the disenfranchised, earlier this year Sis organized the Trans March on Broadway where she led more than 200 protestors to the heart of NYC's Broadway District calling on the industry to respect trans folks, especially Black and brown trans artists.

Special guests for Living For Sis include Kiaya Scott (The Fantasticks), Wynter Wiley, Chandrelle Lazard, Sierra Sterling, Lakaya Scott, Brandon Michael Nase (Cats), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, High School Musical The Musical: The Series), and Charity Angel Dawson (Waitress).

Vocalists in Living For Sis include Tatiana Lofton (A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical), Sierra Boudoin (Sisgendered), Najah Hetsberger (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations), and Eden Espinosa (Lempicka). The Living For Sis band features Michael O Mitchell on piano, Senfu Stoney on percussion, and Hidayat Honari on guitar.

"Living for Sis is an introduction of sorts to the world of Sis as a human being. Many people know me because of my advocacy, my performance resume, or even my social media presence, but now it's high time to get one degree closer to thee doll," says Sis. "Throughout the past few years, the greatest lesson I learned was that in life we should stop living for our dreams and make our dreams live for us!"

Living For Sis will be available for streaming for free on Broadstream (https://broad.stream) beginning Tuesday, November 1, 2022, with additional episodes being released weekly.

Watch the trailer for Living For Sis now by clicking here.

Living For Sis is created by and starring Sis, and executive produced by Sis and Bridget Elise Yingling.

Sis

a Houston, TX native now living in Los Angeles, has always dreamt big. She loves changing the narrative. From organizing protests to performing across America, Sis does it all. Sis is the founder of two organizations: The Next Generation Project, a community dedicated to distributing self-care and mental health resources to Black and Brown trans folks, and Thee Open House Project, a community resource for marginalized and low-income theatre audiences and artists. In addition to her roles in Oklahoma and American Horror Story: NYC, her other credits include FX's Pose and TBS' The Last O.G.

To learn more about Sis, you can follow her on Instagram and Twitter @ucancallmesis and check out her organizations, The Next Generation Project (www.wearetng.org), and Thee Open House Project (www.theeopenhouseproject.org).

Broadstream

is a new free-for-the-user, arts and arts adjacent streaming platform featuring professional content created by and starring diverse voices. Launched this winter, the new streaming platform now presents over 200 original content pieces, and spans genres including theater, comedy, music, spoken word, politics, fandom and more.

Broadstream proudly empowers and features artists who have too often been historically marginalized, dedicating their platform to amplifying their voices and highlighting art that meets the moment in pursuit of artistic justice. The platform is free to the user with no financial barrier to entry.



