LISTEN: Bryce Charles, Corey Jones and More Star in One Million Musicals' THE GOOD SHIP ANTIPHONY
The podcast musical also features Jennifer Holcombe, Phyre Hawkins, Jacob Ben-Shmuel, Morgan Hollingsworth and more.
One Million Musicals' has announced their sixth production, "The Good Ship Antiphony"! In the near future, wind-powered sailing vessels venture across the Earth's polluted oceans in order to rid the sea of filth and debris. When one such vessel, The Good Ship Antiphony, finds itself in the middle of the ocean and without wind, the crew must come together and keep their spirits up the only way they know how: singing some good ol' fashioned sea songs. Will the crew escape the doldrums? Will the ocean ever be cleaned? Will there be pirate accents?? You'll just have to listen and find out, ye scurvy dog! Six musicals down...
Listen below!
DETAILS:
Book & Lyrics by Jacob Ben-Shmuel, Alan Blake Bachelor & James Bachelor
Music by Jacob Ben-Shmuel & James Bachelor
"Dark Before the Dawn" and "Adrift at Sea" by Morgan Hollingsworth
Vocal Arrangements & Music Supervision by Daniel Klintworth
Orchestrated by Jake Safirstein & Greg Smith
Guitar/Mandolin/Violin by Morgan Hollingsworth
Pennywhistles by Jack Murray
Cello by Anna Seda
Piano/Accordion by Daniel Klintworth
Upright Bass by Mike Preen
Drums/Percussion by Kevin McNaughton
Directed & Edited by Jacob Ben-Shmuel
Produced by Travis Cook Johnson
ABOUT THE PODCAST SERIES
One Million Musicals is a podcast that began with a simple dream... A dream to write and produce ONE MILLION Podcast musicals and release them for the world to hear! Is this dream absurd? A fantasy? Perhaps, but that's what makes it so darn exciting. The idea sparked to life in September of 2020, when two friends and intrepid explorers began plotting their course through the annals of musical podcast history.
Their names were (and are) Jacob Ben-Shmuel and Alan Blake Bachelor, and on this journey of a lifetime, they discovered a hole in the center of their beloved artform. Had there been musical podcasts before? Sure. But never had they been crafted quickly, released consistently, and filled to the brim with all-ages goofs, gaffs, and gags! And never with a goal so arbitrary and unrealistic. Well, all of that was about to change. They saw their chance, and they jumped at it.
The two friends summoned a team of elite musical operatives from the farthest reaches of Broadway, Films and TV, and they began to write. A few days later they had a script, and in a matter of weeks, they had recorded, edited and completed their first podcast musical. Number One out of One Million. But they did not stop there, or didn't you realize? For this, dear friends, is musical number SIX!!!
Cast
Penelope ..... Bryce Charles
Herb .... Corey Jones
Cap'n Aunt Nanny ..... Jennifer Holcombe
Meg .... Phyre Hawkins
Ernie ...... Jacob Ben-Shmuel
Dan...........Morgan Hollingsworth
Gale........Mia Gerachis
Kent.......Jacques C. Smith
Sailors ..... Shanel Bailey, Jake Bentley Young, Maggie Bera, James Bachelor, Sabrina Shah, Jaron Barney, Michael Thomas Roach
Additional Voices.....Travis Cook Johnson, Jacob Ben-Shmuel, James Bachelor
Song List
"The Good Ship Antiphony"..... Company
"The Doldrums" ...... Herb
"So Say Cap'n Aunt Nanny-Oh!" ..... Cap'n Aunt Nanny & Sailors
"The Doldrums (Reprise)".......Herb
"Esperidoeidiphobia" .... Ernie & Sailors
"Dark Before the Dawn"....... Dan, Gale & Sailors
"The Good Ship Antiphony (Reprise)" .......Sailors
"The Doldrums (Reprise 2)"........ Herb
"The Good Ship Antiphony (Reprise 2)" ......Sailors
"Adrift at Sea"......... Penelope & Sailors
"The Fiddler's Song"...... Meg
"A Hopeful Smile"....... Herb, Kent & Penelope
"The Good Ship's Community"........ Company