LISTEN: Bryce Charles, Corey Jones and More Star in One Million Musicals' THE GOOD SHIP ANTIPHONY

One Million Musicals' has announced their sixth production, "The Good Ship Antiphony"! In the near future, wind-powered sailing vessels venture across the Earth's polluted oceans in order to rid the sea of filth and debris. When one such vessel, The Good Ship Antiphony, finds itself in the middle of the ocean and without wind, the crew must come together and keep their spirits up the only way they know how: singing some good ol' fashioned sea songs. Will the crew escape the doldrums? Will the ocean ever be cleaned? Will there be pirate accents?? You'll just have to listen and find out, ye scurvy dog! Six musicals down...

DETAILS:

Book & Lyrics by Jacob Ben-Shmuel, Alan Blake Bachelor & James Bachelor

Music by Jacob Ben-Shmuel & James Bachelor

"Dark Before the Dawn" and "Adrift at Sea" by Morgan Hollingsworth

Vocal Arrangements & Music Supervision by Daniel Klintworth

Orchestrated by Jake Safirstein & Greg Smith

Guitar/Mandolin/Violin by Morgan Hollingsworth

Pennywhistles by Jack Murray

Cello by Anna Seda

Piano/Accordion by Daniel Klintworth

Upright Bass by Mike Preen

Drums/Percussion by Kevin McNaughton

Directed & Edited by Jacob Ben-Shmuel

Produced by Travis Cook Johnson

ABOUT THE PODCAST SERIES

One Million Musicals is a podcast that began with a simple dream... A dream to write and produce ONE MILLION Podcast musicals and release them for the world to hear! Is this dream absurd? A fantasy? Perhaps, but that's what makes it so darn exciting. The idea sparked to life in September of 2020, when two friends and intrepid explorers began plotting their course through the annals of musical podcast history.

Their names were (and are) Jacob Ben-Shmuel and Alan Blake Bachelor, and on this journey of a lifetime, they discovered a hole in the center of their beloved artform. Had there been musical podcasts before? Sure. But never had they been crafted quickly, released consistently, and filled to the brim with all-ages goofs, gaffs, and gags! And never with a goal so arbitrary and unrealistic. Well, all of that was about to change. They saw their chance, and they jumped at it.

The two friends summoned a team of elite musical operatives from the farthest reaches of Broadway, Films and TV, and they began to write. A few days later they had a script, and in a matter of weeks, they had recorded, edited and completed their first podcast musical. Number One out of One Million. But they did not stop there, or didn't you realize? For this, dear friends, is musical number SIX!!!

Cast

Penelope ..... Bryce Charles

Herb .... Corey Jones

Cap'n Aunt Nanny ..... Jennifer Holcombe

Meg .... Phyre Hawkins

Ernie ...... Jacob Ben-Shmuel

Dan...........Morgan Hollingsworth

Gale........Mia Gerachis

Kent.......Jacques C. Smith

Sailors ..... Shanel Bailey, Jake Bentley Young, Maggie Bera, James Bachelor, Sabrina Shah, Jaron Barney, Michael Thomas Roach

Additional Voices.....Travis Cook Johnson, Jacob Ben-Shmuel, James Bachelor

Song List

"The Good Ship Antiphony"..... Company

"The Doldrums" ...... Herb

"So Say Cap'n Aunt Nanny-Oh!" ..... Cap'n Aunt Nanny & Sailors

"The Doldrums (Reprise)".......Herb

"Esperidoeidiphobia" .... Ernie & Sailors

"Dark Before the Dawn"....... Dan, Gale & Sailors

"The Good Ship Antiphony (Reprise)" .......Sailors

"The Doldrums (Reprise 2)"........ Herb

"The Good Ship Antiphony (Reprise 2)" ......Sailors

"Adrift at Sea"......... Penelope & Sailors

"The Fiddler's Song"...... Meg

"A Hopeful Smile"....... Herb, Kent & Penelope

"The Good Ship's Community"........ Company