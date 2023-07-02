LIKE FATHER, LIKE SALT to Premiere at the Players Theater This Month

"They are carrion our parents, and we are vultures that eat them."

Like Father, Like Salt, a new play by Mark Alberto McKnight, will receive its world premiere at the Players Theater on July 6th and runs through July 23rd.

How do we swim out of the oceans we are born into? Over the course of one night, in a mansion tucked away in the wooded hills of Austin, Texas, a group of individuals wrestle with the aftermath of their own histories. Gut, an Afghan war veteran seeks her own corrosive idea of justice - she holds hostage the uber-rich Reuben, a man cursed by the shadow of his own father. Her plan starts to unravel as her sister starts asking questions, a disturbed stranger arrives fleeing from the cold, and an expensive secret, hidden in the freezer, is discovered. This absurd illustration of revenge, class struggle, and spiritual absolution, drives these people towards revelations about the world and themselves, but at a dangerous cost.

A darkly comedic satire exploring the intersections between the inheritance of generational wealth and the inheritance of generational trauma. Starring: Mark Alberto McKnight, Azuree Gem Marcano, Blake Ehrlichman, Alvin Christmas, Zoe-Isabella, Isabella Orosco, Jomack Miranda.

The creative team includes scenic design by Christa Leblanc, lighting design by Nick Atkins, and projection and sound design by Mark Alberto McKnight.

Playwright and actor Mark Alberto Mcknight is an award-winning multimedia artist, that has worked on productions at The Tank, Marymount Manhattan College, The Dorset Theater Festival, and J2 spotlight Musical Theater Company. He has worked with incredible artists including Theresa Rebeck, Tony Award winner Fitz Patton, and the Chaos Collective. About the play Mark says; "To ask questions in search of the truth. My play, Like Father, Like Salt, is a deep and gross expression of this. It asks many questions like: How can we move on from the traumas we inherit from our families? What does it mean to go too far? What is justice? How does wealth or lack thereof define us? Why am I wet? The endeavor of mounting Like Father, Like Salt is my search to find answers to those questions."

