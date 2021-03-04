LIGHTS ON THE RADIO TOWER Will Begin Streaming May 18

Five Ohm Productions and Indie Theatrical announced today that LIGHTS ON THE RADIO TOWER, a new musical starring Carrie Manolakos and Max Sangerman, previously announced to begin on March 5, 2021, will now begin streaming on May 18, 2021 on Five Ohm TV.

Originally developed at the Adirondack Theatre Festival and Bloomington Playwrights Project, this thrilling two-hander rock musical tells the story of Molly and Jesse, a brother and sister who, after eighteen years apart, reunite at their decaying childhood home following the death of their father. The estranged rock duo's competing recollections of their childhood, their last night together, and their final gig force them to face the painful truth of their past. LIGHTS ON THE RADIO TOWER is a story of regret, the power of reconciliation, and the unbreakable bond between a sister and brother.

LIGHTS ON THE RADIO TOWER stars Carrie Manolakos (Mamma Mia!) and Max Sangerman (Smokey Joe's Café).

LIGHTS ON THE RADIO TOWER features a book and lyrics by Emily Goodson (Sticks & Stones: A New Musical Featuring the Work of Neko Case) and music and additional lyrics by Kevin James Thornton (How to Get From Here to There). Gabriel Barre (Amazing Grace) directs. The creative team also includes music direction, orchestrations and arrangements by Geraldine Anello (We Are the Tigers), production design by Jefferson Ridenour (Party Face), and sound design by Jim Petty (The 8th) and Ryan Hall (Oh! War). Scott James serves as director of photography. Liza Miller is the production stage manager.

The LIGHTS ON THE RADIO TOWER band includes Geraldine Anello (piano), Paul Adamy (bass), Robert Morris (electric guitar), Micah Burgess (acoustic guitar) and Gary Seligson (drums/percussion).

Tickets are available now at https://www.fiveohm.tv/originals/radiotower. Purchasing a ticket offers the viewer access to the musical for 24 hours.

For tickets and more information, please visit www.fiveohm.tv.