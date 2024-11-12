LAByrinth Theater Company 32nd Season to Feature New Work By Bob Glaudini, Lyle Kessler & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



LAByrinth Theater Company has revealed its upcoming 32nd season, featuring readings, workshops and innovative semi-staged works in progress that all continue to push the boundaries of contemporary theater at its ongoing residency at 59E59 Theaters.

The season kicks off with Ben Snyder's groundbreaking musical Shoe Story, as part of a new partnership with the DOE Arts Office. Set between the United States and China in the 1970s and 80s, Shoe Story is an urban fable about love, loss, and the cultural significance of a fresh pair of kicks.

In early 2025, LAByrinth's 25th annual Barn Series returns with new work by company members David Deblinger, Bob Glaudini, Lyle Kessler, Tomoko Miyagi, Bobby Daniel Rodriguez and LAB friends Elizabeth Narciso & Laura Winters. The renowned, free, week-long reading series runs from February 18-23 at 59E59.

In March, LAByrinth will follow up last season's highly successful Stripped series (fully staged and semi-designed workshop productions that give audiences a unique peek into the new work development process). This year LAB is thrilled to have audiences experience Seth Svi Rosenfeld's House Of Blue Robes and Madeline Barr's Recurring.

House of Blue Robes is a complex and very funny journey of identity, friendship, love, and fidelity. Hell's Kitchen, 1985. Roommates Ralph Ramirez, an actor, and Schlomo D., an aspiring rapper, are struggling to break through as artists. Ralph is torn between his love for Marisol and his father's old-world ideas, while Schlomo's own tortuous relationship with girlfriend Maylin Chang has brought his life to a standstill. When Ralph meets Florence, a transplant from Naples, their connection sets a series of events in motion, to devastating effect for all. House of Blue Robes will be directed by Brian Roff.

Recurring is a gripping, cinematically vivid drama that graphically unveils how a deep and horrific history insinuates itself into a woman's present and future. Through fragmented memories propelled by sharp suspense, acid humor, and a gripping magical realism, we're spun through a dizzying array of events-from adulthood to girlhood, back and forth-culminating in a visceral confrontation with the horrifying truth of what she endured. The workshop will be directed by John Gould Rubin.

The season will culminate on May 19th with the return of LAByrinth's Celebrity Charades Fundraiser. Past players have included company members Bobby Cannavale, Daphne Rubin-Vega and David Zayas alongside Julia Roberts, Chris Rock, Paul Rudd and many more. This year's celebrity players will be announced in the coming months.

At Charades, LAByrinth will present Angelina Fiordellisi with the Dave Hoghe Award, which celebrates "artistic courage and outstanding dedication to LAByrinth Theater Company." Fiordellisi was the Artistic Director of The Cherry Lane Theatre for 21 years, a titan of downtown theater and an invaluable champion of LAByrinth.

