Kyle Ayers' HARD TO SAY Will Make Off-Broadway Premiere at SoHo Playhouse

SoHo Playhouse will present the Off-Broadway premiere of Hard To Say, A Comedy Show About Life with Chronic Pain, written and performed by 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival Best Newcomer Award Nominee Kyle Ayers ("Conan"), running September 4 - 14, 2025 in a limited engagement.

In Hard To Say, Kyle Ayers tells jokes and stories and shares his experience living with chronic pain. For years he has lived with a rare nerve disorder, Trigeminal Neuralgia, which causes frequent sudden and intense pain in his head and face. Featured in the Los Angeles Times for both his comedy and the disease, Kyle performs his show about his experience living with the disease, getting misdiagnosed for years, getting brain surgery, the successful brain surgery eventually wearing off, and what life looks like when you may have tried everything and nothing works. We've got to laugh at some point.

Kyle Ayers is a standup comedian and writer you may have seen on CONAN, Comedy Central, or heard on his #1 on iTunes comedy debut album "Happiness." He's performed at Just for Laughs Montreal, Bonnaroo, The New York Comedy Festival, SF Sketchfest, and all over the world. He is currently performing a comedy special around living with his nerve / brain disorder, Trigeminal Neuralgia, also known as "Suicide Disease."

SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Performances are Mondays - Saturdays at 7pm and Sundays at 5pm. Run time is 65 minutes. Tickets are $37.50 (includes fees).

Continuing in the spirit of the theater's original tenant, Edward Albee and his Playwright Unit Workshop, SoHo Playhouse (Artistic Director Darren Lee Cole, Managing Director Britt Lafield) is committed to presenting the brightest and most talented artists from New York, with its Lighthouse Series, and around the world, with the International Fringe Encore Series, to give the theater-going audience of New York important stories told with unique style, and evolving what the concept of Off-Broadway Theater is in the 21st century.