Kingdom Theatre Announces Benefit Fundraiser Event, Angels Of The Arts

Kingdom theatre, a growing new theatrical company established October 2019 has announced its benefit fundraiser event, Angels of the Arts. This distinguished event held Friday Dec 6th, 2019 at the renowned La Ma Ma Theatre, includes a series of theatrical short pieces taken from new works and classics such as, "A Streetcar Named Desire" , new works , " Dreams and Spirits", "Choices Before Us" .

The event also features a reception and vendors, plus a themed fashion presentation celebrating Theatre in New York City!.

The event is under the Direction of Award winning playwright , Artistic and Creative Director , Nickolas Long , III.

Tickets are available now by contacting 347 843 9932. Cash app is also available for reservations $kam119 .

Tickets are $30 Includes Reception and exclusive access to this prestigious Arts benefit.





