Killy Dwyer To Present MIDLIFE CATHARSIS At The 2026 New York City Fringe Festival

Killy Dwyer will present Midlife Catharsis (A Solo Musical About Surviving, Surrendering and Surfing) as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival, presented by FRIGID New York. Written and performed by Dwyer, the solo work will run April 1–20 at Under St. Mark's Theater.

Blending live looping, character work, and original songs, the approximately 60-minute piece traces Dwyer’s return to New York after six years away. Moving from Midwest meltdowns to New York neurosis to Costa Rican shorebreak, the show explores burnout, midlife reinvention, and the challenge of learning to surf at 50. Through comedy, confession, and music, the work examines identity, resilience, and the process of beginning again.

The creative team includes script editor and dramaturg Tanya O’Debra and video director Craig Schober.

Dwyer, a Costa Rica-based composer, musician, and performance artist, spent 25 years in New York City’s alternative theater, music, and comedy scenes. A two-time Andy Kaufman Award finalist and six-time FRIGID New York Festival participant, her work has been featured on NPR, Dr. Demento, and SiriusXM. Midlife Catharsis marks her return to New York with a new solo work centered on reinvention and self-determination.

The New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, with 100 percent of box office proceeds going directly to participating artists.

Performance Schedule

Under St. Mark’s Theater

94 St. Marks Place, New York, NY

April 1, 2026 at 8:10pm

April 4, 2026 at 10:20pm

April 5, 2026 at 7pm

April 7, 2026 at 7pm

Tickets are $20 and available for advance purchase.

Running time is approximately 60 minutes.