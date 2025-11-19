Khaila Wilcoxon and Laura Benanti Will Lead Concert Performance of New Musical SPIRAL BOUND

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A free concert presentation of the new musical Spiral Bound will be held at Lincoln Center next month. The performance is on Saturday, December 06, 2025 at 7:30 pm in the David Rubenstein Atrium. The evening will feature Miranda Ferriss Jones, Khaila Wilcoxon, Laura Benanti, guest artists from Sands PACE, and a small band of Broadway musicians.

Spiral Bound is a collection of songs about the women who take hold of our hearts and never let us go—the muses who return to us across memory, desire, and time. Between 1968–1972, sculptor Richard Edelman filled spiral-bound notebooks with poems recounting the women who captivated his twenties. In 2021, composer, lyricist, and performer Miranda Ferriss Jones discovered these poems and felt an immediate, intimate recognition.

Jones selected her favorite poems and filtered them through her own experiences and imaginings to create songs that move through different eras, musical styles, and emotional landscapes—each one a distinct shade of longing. The women at the heart of Spiral Bound are not muses in the background, but central figures who refuse to be forgotten.

This concert performance comes at a moment of evolution, following a week of ensemble-based workshops with students from the Sands PACE School of the Performing Arts, where the piece unfolds from song cycle into theatrical form.