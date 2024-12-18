Ken Urbans' A GUIDE FOR THE HOMESICK Extends Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New York debut of A Guide for the Homesick, a play by Ken Urban, directed by Shira Milikowsky, will extend its limited Off Broadway run, with tickets on sale through January 12 will now run through February 2, 2025, at the DR2. The two-hander stars McKinley Belcher III and Uly Schlesinger.

Set in a hotel room in Amsterdam, A Guide for the Homesick tells the story of two Americans, Teddy and Jeremy, who are drawn together by their shared isolation and haunting secrets. Teddy is seeking companionship for the night, while Jeremy is searching for a moment of distraction. As they open up about their troubled pasts, the narrative shifts between the present and the past, with the two actors portraying four roles. Themes of guilt, moral ambiguity, and the possibility of forgiveness are at the core of this play, which builds to an unforgettable emotional crescendo.

"I'm thrilled by the incredible response from audiences that has allowed A Guide for the Homesick to extend its run. Seeing the profound impact this story has on those who experience it is deeply gratifying, and I can't wait to continue sharing this powerful journey with even more theatergoers." Director, Shira Milikowsky

A Guide for the Homesick has followed an impressive journey from its commissioning by Epic Theatre Ensemble to its world premiere at the Huntington Theatre Company in Boston in 2017. The play was further developed by the Playwrights' Center in Minneapolis and had a successful run at Stage Traffic at Trafalgar Studios in London's West End in 2018. That same year, it was published by Dramatists Play Service, solidifying its place in contemporary theater.

The design team includes Set Design by Lawrence Moten III, Lighting Design by Abigail Hoke-Brady, Costume Design by David C. Woolard, Sound Design by Daniel Kluger, Fight Director is J. David Brimmer, Casting by Geoff Josselson, and the Intimacy Director is Laura Rikard Production Manager is Sarah Schetter. This production is general managed by LDK Productions/ Michael Shannon and is produced by Gold Milikowsky Group and Lisa Dozier Shacket.

