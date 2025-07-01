Katie Parkinson's New Play AQUARIUM to Debut at Chain Theatre's Summer One Act Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chain Theatre will present Aquarium, a whimsical and heartfelt new one-act play written by Katie Parkinson and directed by Jimmy Guest, as part of the 2025 Summer One Act Festival. Performances will take place on July 19 at 2:00 p.m., July 23 at 6:30 p.m., and July 30 at 8:00 p.m.

Aquarium tells the story of Nat and Olive, a couple with a solid relationship—until Nat falls ill and her pet betta fish, Neptune, suddenly begins to talk. As Nat grapples with the surreal situation and a soaring fever, Neptune hatches a plan for revenge. During the couple's two-year anniversary dinner, Nat must face an impossible choice: her passion for fishkeeping or the love of her life. Or—just maybe—there’s another way. The result is a playful and emotionally resonant story about the complexities of love, identity, and companionship.

The cast features Jeff Parkinson, Pauline Lara, and Katie Parkinson. Puppet design is by Monster of the Weak (Alex Church Gonzales and Chance Kester), with costume and prop design by Phoebe August and Amelia Overholt. Guest musicians include Josh Tanzer and Pimprenelle Behaeghel.

Tickets and full festival details are available at chaintheatre.org/summer-one-act-fest-landing-2025.

