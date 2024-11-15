News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Kate Reinders, Alysha Umphress & More Join YOU GOTTA BELIEVE at Town Hall

Previously announced stars include Rosie Perez, J. Harrison Ghee, and more.

By: Nov. 15, 2024
Sherri Saum, Kate Reinders, Jenna Leigh Green, Alysha Umphress and Anika Larsen have joined You Gotta Believe on Monday Nov 18 at Town Hall alongside previously announced Rosie Perez, J. Harrison Ghee, Charlene Tilton, NBC 4 New York’s Janice Huff, Ta’Nika Gibson, Seth Rudetsky, James Wesley Jackson.

YGB is an organization focused on finding permanent families for older foster youth and will celebrate a decade of impact with the this milestone event featuring performances by Charlene Tilton, Ta'Nika Gibson, J. Harrison GheeRosie Perez, Alec Mapa and NBC 4 New York's Janice Huff, shining a spotlight on the urgent need for adoptive families for foster youth.

Coinciding with National Adoption Month, the event emphasizes the importance of lifelong connections and raising awareness for older youth in foster care. Since its inception, Voices has raised over $3.8 million to support YGB's mission, thanks to an enduring partnership with hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson and the generosity of countless stars.




