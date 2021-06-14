Karl Miller's AFTERWARD to be Presented by Open-Door Playhouse

Open-Door Playhouse will present Afterward, an audio play written by Karl Miller and directed by Bernadette Amstrong. The play will premiere on Wednesday, June 30 on the Open-Door Playhouse Podcast, www.opendoorplayhouse.org. The podcast is FREE to listen and download, but donations are greatly appreciated. Please visit www.opendoorplayhouse.org/donate to contribute. The performance will run approximately 10 minutes, with no intermission.

In Afterward a husband and wife react differently to an environmental disaster.

The cast will feature Bonnie Bailey-Reed and Gary Lamb. The Open-Door Podcast is recorded at ES Audio Studios in Glendale, CA with Sound Design by Hall Cantrell.

Karl Miller (Playwright) Karl's fiction and poetry have appeared in various periodicals; his play, A Night in Ruins, was produced Off Off Broadway. A Best of the Net nominee, Miller lives in Coral Springs, FL.

Bernadette Armstrong (Director) moved to Los Angeles to work in film in the late 1990's and after her first two films went to festivals, she took a short hiatus from writing until she fell in love with small theater. Since 2008 she has had several successful theater projects produced in North Hollywood. Her play The Reading Group was named Pick of the Week by LA Weekly Magazine and in 2017 her play Simple Lives was nominated for Outstanding Writing of an Original Play or Musical by the Valley Theater Awards (the only woman nominated).

The Open-Door Playhouse is a podcast that supports new and emerging writers by producing plays in the style of the live Radio Plays popular in the 1940s & 50s. Open-Door Playhouse is hosted by playwright and producer Bernadette Armstrong who conceived of the podcast after her most recent project, Custody, which was scheduled to open in North Hollywood on September 8, 2020 at the Secret Rose Theater, was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since September the podcast has presented over 30 new plays by emerging playwrights from all over the country.