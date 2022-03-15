Karen Mason, Karla Puno Garcia & More to Join New York Theatre Barn's Understudies and Swings Roundtable

New York Theatre Barn will host A Seat at the Table: A Panel on Understudies and Swings on April 4th, 2022 at 7:30PM EDT. The live virtual roundtable presentation will serve as a benefit for the non-profit organization that has served as an inclusive home for original culture shifting musicals since 2007. To purchase tickets, visit Ticket Spice.

Through a robust conversation moderated by Sirius XM Broadway Radio's Julie James, artists of the American Theatre will take up space in a roundtable conversation to discuss the obstacles and opportunities that understudies, swings, standbys and subs are currently facing. New York Theatre Barn is committed to creating a safe space to have uncomfortable conversations comfortably, and believes that there is a place for all of us at the table of the American Theatre.

Joining Julie James at the table are Kathryn Allison (Company, Aladdin), Ted Arthur (The Prom, Diana), Jordan Dobson (Hadestown, West Side Story), Karla Puno Garcia (Hamilton, West Side Story), Linedy Genao (Dear Evan Hansen, On Your Feet), Karen Mason (Sunset Boulevard, Hairspray), JJ Nieman (The Book of Mormon), and Kathy Voytko (The Music Man, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder).

Participating sponsors include Faber-Castell® USA - known for its high-quality, professional art supplies and fine writing instruments and accessories, Marché Berber - a brand that brings the most authentic food and home items from Morocco to the U.S., and Broadway Boxed Up - a theatre subscription box that is great for theatre fans, Broadway lovers, and as a gift. This roundtable follows three other A Seat at the Table roundtables presented by the company: A Panel on Latinx Theatre Creators (including Maria Torres, Andréa Burns, Natascia Diaz, Emilio Sosa), A Panel on Women in the Theatre (including Ann Harada, Sammi Cannold, Eva Price, L. Morgan Lee, Christine Toy Johnson) and A Panel on Inclusivity in the Theatre (including Baayork Lee, Daniel J. Watts, Ken Davenport, Kirsten Childs, Joe Iconis).

Under the direction of Joe Barros (Artistic Director), Kate Trammell (Managing Director), and Jen Sandler (Associate Artistic Director), New York Theatre Barn has served as an inclusive home for original culture shifting musicals during incubation since 2007. The anti-racist, non-profit believes that there is no formula for musical theatre, except authenticity. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.