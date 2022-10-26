KINKY BOOTS to Present Special Halloween Sing-a-Long Performance

Everybody Say Yeah (and sing out) because Kinky Boots is doing a SING-A-LONG performance! Celebrate Halloween this year Kinky Boots Style by getting dressed up (optional!) and heading to Stage 42 on October 31st, where the audience is encouraged to sing along with some of their favorite tunes from the show during the performance. Even better? The next 100 tickets sold for this special performance are only $25 each with code KBFLASH01! This will be a one night only spectacular sing-a-long you won't want to miss. Tickets can be purchased via this link.

Kinky Boots is playing now off-Broadway at Stage 42. It is the winner of every major best musical award, including the Tony, the Grammy and London's Olivier Award. Kinky Boots originally opened on April 4, 2013 and enjoyed a successful six-year Broadway run, and continues being presented all over the world.

Based on true events, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think. Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and creates a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! But in the end, their most sensational achievement is their friendship.

Kinky Boots stars Callum Francis reprising the role of "Lola," Christian Douglas as "Charlie Price," Danielle Hope as "Lauren," Brianna Stoute as "Nicola," Sean Steele as "Don," and Marcus Neville, reprising his role of "George" from the Broadway production.

The ensemble includes Devin Bowles, Bella Coppola, Nick Drake, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, Ryan Halsaver, Lindsay Joan, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Marty Lauter, Tommy Martinez, Ryah Nixon, Lucas Pastrana, Liz Pearce, Rob Richardson, Ricky Schroeder, David J. Socolar, Ebrin R. Stanley, Tarion Strong, Ernest T. Williams, and Maria Wirries.

This production features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Gareth Owen, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Darion Matthews, music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Stephen Oremus, and casting by Telsey + Company.

D.B. Bonds serves as associate director, Rusty Mowery as associate choreographer, Will Van Dyke as associate music supervisor and Steven Cuevas as music director. Rachel A. Zucker is the production stage manager.

Kinky Boots is produced by Daryl Roth, Hal Luftig, James L. Nederlander, Independent Presenters Network, Jayne Baron Sherman, Adam Blanshay, Judith Ann Abrams, Yasuhiro Kawana, Jane Bergère, Allan Gordon & Adam Gordon, Ken Davenport, Hunter Arnold, Lucy & Phil Suarez, Bryan Bantry, Ron Fierstein & Dorsey Regal, Jim Kierstead, Gregory Rae, Christina Papagjika, Elizabeth Armstrong, Theatre Producers of Color, Tom Tuft, Anastasia Muravyeva, Steve Milankov, Warren Trepp, and Jujamcyn Theaters. General Management by Foresight Theatrical, with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.

There's never been a better time to see Kinky Boots. It's a celebration of the best in all of us - the challenges that shape our journey, the joys that keep us going and the shoes that lift us up along the way!