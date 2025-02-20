KINGS...COME HOME North American Debut is Coming to National Black Theatre

After a successful sold-out Netherlands run, KINGS…come home, the latest work from co-directors Ira Kip and Winston “Winnie” Bergwijn, will make its North American debut March 5 - March 16, 2025. As part of National Black Theatre's 2024-2025 theatrical season, KINGS…come home will be the first offering of the new year, leaning heavily into NBT's seasonal theme of the pilgrimage, a journey back home. KINGS…come home is co-produced by National Black Theatre and KIP Republic, in association with The Apollo and New York Theatre Workshop. All performances will take place at The Apollo Stages at The Victoria Theater in Harlem, NY. All tickets will be just $40 (plus fees) with Community Night(s) held on March 5th and March 12th.



KINGS…come home tells the story of a family in search of a new home. After leaving their original home, they embark on a journey to find prosperity, opportunity, and safety. They discover a house in the middle of a field, move in, and create their utopia—until the walls begin to shift, and the house gradually falls apart. As their journey continues, we witness the enduring effects of their constant displacement and how it reshapes their reality. The cast includes the original company from the sold-out Netherlands run: Saron Tesfahuney, Revé Terborg, Rubiën Vyent, Ayesha Jordan, Melvin Aroma, Daniel Pando, and Giovanni Pisas.



KINGS…come home delves into the echoes of migration, born from a myriad of social and economic trials. It traces the deep-seated ties between migration and the enduring shadows of our colonial past. Whether spurred by climate change, the fires of war, or the weight of institutional racism, it is the unseen barriers that guide both their departure as well as their arrival. The play raises a crucial question: “How does the sustained experience of displacement and uprooting shape the search for a true home for both individuals and families?

