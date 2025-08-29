KING LEAR to Kick Off ATA's 50th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ATA will kick off the 50th Season with the revival of their acclaimed production of Shakespeare's KING LEAR. Performances will run from September 10 - 21 with a special 50th Season Kick-off Event, Sunday, September 14 after the performance. ﻿Refreshments will be served.

King Lear begins as the Earl of Gloucester introduces his illegitimate son, Edmund, to the Earl of Kent. Lear, King of Britain, enters with his court. Now that he is an old man, Lear has decided to divide his kingdom between his three daughters. The division will depend on the quality of each princess' declarations of love for her father before the court. Goneril, Duchess of Albany, and Regan, Duchess of Cornwall, both speak enthusiastically and earn their father's praise. But Cordelia, the youngest, says nothing because she cannot voice her deep love for Lear. Misunderstanding his daughter, Lear disowns and banishes her from the kingdom. He also banishes the Earl of Kent, who had taken Cordelia's side against the King.

Despairing for his daughters, and deeply regretting rejecting Cordelia, Lear goes mad at the height of a great storm. He and the Fool run wild on the heath until Gloucester takes them into a hut for shelter. He then seeks the aid of Kent to get them away to the coast, where Cordelia has landed with a French army to fight for her father against her sisters and their husbands.

In this family drama, greed is a driving force and remorse comes too late.

Alan Hasnas returns to the title role Featured in the cast is Josh Bartosch, Amber Brookes, Tom Ciorciari, Sam Cruz, Jane Culley*, Oliver Figueroa, Adonis Guzman, Sam Hardy, Karolina Larion, Emery Lawrence, Paul Maurizio, Jake Minter, Dustin Pazar, Alex Silverman, and Reese Villiger.

*Ms. Culley appears courtesy of Actors Equity Association

The American Theatre of Actors was founded in 1976 by James Jennings, who continues as its President and Artistic Director. It is a repertory theatre company consisting of 50 actors, 15 playwrights and 8 directors. Its purpose is to promote the development of new playwrights, directors and actors and provide them a creative atmosphere in which to work without the pressures of commercial theatre.

The plays deal with the social and ethical problems of contemporary society. Over 1,000 new works have been presented and more than 11,000 actors have worked at A.T.A., including Dennis Quaid, Bruce Willis, Danny Aiello, Dan Lauria, Chazz Palminteri, Kevin O'Connor, William Fichtner, Edie Falco and Kathryn Hahn.