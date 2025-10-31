KILLING AN EVENING WITH EDGAR ALLAN POE is Coming to the Merchant's House Museum in Spring 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Summoners Ensemble Theatre will present the return of Killing an Evening with Edgar Allan Poe for 12 performances this spring at the Merchant’s House Museum.

John Kevin Jones performs this spooky solo show, which debuted to great acclaim in 2018 and returns for its fourth installment, for 12 performances running March 25 – April 6, 2026. At select performances, a pre-show reception – “Raise a Glass to Edgar” – will offer a taste of the infamous Amontillado, wine and cheese, and Mr. Poe’s most chilling poetry.

John Kevin Jones and director Dr. Rhonda Dodd (creators of the annual holiday production A Christmas Carol at the Merchant’s House, returning this year November 25-December 28 for its 13th installment) will summon Edgar Allan Poe to life nightly to tell his classic tales in the landmark 1832 double parlors of the Merchant’s House Museum, New York City’s only 19th century family home preserved intact, inside and out.

In 1845, Edgar Allan Poe lived just blocks from the Merchant's House, on Amity Street (now W. 3rd Street). The publication of “The Raven” in January brought him instant fame and invitations to the city's most fashionable literary salons. Join John Kevin Jones (A Christmas Carol at the Merchant's House) in the Merchant’s House Museum’s 19th century, candlelit double parlor for a hauntingly memorable performance of Poe’s, “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “The Cask of Amontillado,” “The Angel of the Odd” and, of course, “The Raven.” It will be a bone-chilling evening of irrational revenge, obsession and premeditated murder, dismemberment, and the very, very dark.

* The pre-show reception, “Raise a Glass to Edgar,” is offered at four select performances only. Join actor John Kevin Jones in the Merchant’s House Museum’s 19th-century kitchen and raise a glass in honor of Poe’s legacy. Enjoy a glass of wine (non-alcoholic available) and even sample the infamous Amontillado. Jones will delve into the darker corners of Poe’s genius with haunting performances of “Annabel Lee,” and “Alone." The kitchen, family room, and garden (weather permitting) of the Merchant’s House Museum will be open to guests during the reception. Look for the “Raise a Glass to Edgar – reception” ticketing option. Strictly limited to 20 guests. $30 per person. Step back in time for some chilling poetry and a touch of mystery… if you dare.