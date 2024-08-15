KILLING AN EVENING WITH EDGAR ALLAN POE Returns To The Merchant's House Museum This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Summoners Ensemble Theatre, in association with the Merchant's House Museum, announces the return of Killing an Evening with Edgar Allan Poe.

The haunting one-man show that debuted to great acclaim in 2018 will play 12 performances this fall at the Merchant's House Museum (29 E. 4th Street, Manhattan). At selected performances an exclusive pre-show reception, “Raise a Glass with Edgar,” will offer a taste of Amontillado and more of Mr. Poe's poetry.

John Kevin Jones and director Dr. Rhonda Dodd (creators of the annual holiday production A Christmas Carol at the Merchant's House) once again summon Edgar Allan Poe to life to tell his classic tales in the landmark 1832 double parlors of the Merchant's House Museum, New York City's only 19th century family home preserved intact, inside and out.

Tickets are priced $65-$75 and are now on sale at www.merchantshouse.org and www.summonersensemble.org. Seating is strictly limited to 40 per performance.

In 1845, Edgar Allan Poe lived on Amity Street (now W. 3rd Street) just blocks from the Merchant's House. His publication of “The Raven” had brought him instant fame and invitations to the city's most fashionable literary salons. Join John Kevin Jones (A Christmas Carol at the Merchant's House) in the Merchant's House Museum's double parlor, set for a 19th century funeral complete with casket, for a hauntingly memorable performance of Poe's, “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “The Cask of Amontillado,” “The Angel of the Odd” and, of course, “The Raven.” It will be a bone-chilling evening of irrational revenge, obsession and premeditated murder, dismemberment, and the very, very dark.

* “Raise a Glass with Edgar” (a pre-show reception) is offered at * SELECT PERFORMANCES ONLY *. Attend a reception in the 19th century kitchen with Mr. Poe (John Kevin Jones) and sip a glass of the infamous Amontillado as Mr. Poe shares his poems “Annabelle Lee” and “Alone.” The 19th century family room, kitchen, and garden (weather permitting) of the Merchant's House Museum will be open to guests during the reception. Look for the “Raise a Glass with Edgar - reception” ticketing option. Strictly limited to 20 guests. * $30 per person.

Killing an Evening with Edgar Allan Poe's performance schedule is:

Thursday, October 31 at 7:00PM

* Thursday, October 31 at 9:30PM

Friday, November 1 at 7:00PM

Saturday, November 2 at 6:00PM

Saturday, November 2 at 8:30PM

Sunday, November 3 at 6:00PM



Tuesday, November 5 at 7:00PM

Wednesday, November 6, at 7:00PM

* Thursday, November 7 at 7:00PM

* Friday, November 8 at 7:00PM

* Saturday, November 9 at 7:00PM

Sunday, November 10 at 6:00PM

For more information, please visit www.summonersensemble.org and www.merchantshouse.org.

