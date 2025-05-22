Julius Thomas III and More to Star in THE OSCAR MICHEAUX PROJECT at Prospect Musicals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prospect Musicals has revealed the complete cast for their upcoming workshop production of The Oscar Micheaux Project, a new jazz musical:

Julius Thomas III (Hamilton, title role) will star as ‘Oscar Micheaux’ and Ryan Jamaal Swain (“Pose”) will play his brother ‘Swan Micheaux’. Maya Sistruck (Gatsby, A.R.T.) will play legendary actress ‘Evelyn Preer’, and Nasia Thomas (The Last Five Years, SIX) portrays actress and producer ‘Alice B. Russell’.

They will be joined by Grammy Award nominee Saint Aubyn (Ain’t Too Proud), Ladonna Burns (White Girl in Danger), Marques Furr (Ragtime, Tour), Tymothee Harrell (Orlando, the Musical), Alysha Morgan (A Wonderful World), Anita Welch-Smith (Avenue Q, Tour), and Curtis Wiley (Ain’t Too Proud).

The onstage jazz ensemble will feature Caylen Bryant on bass, Norman Edwards on drums, Victor Gould on piano, and Langston Hughes on clarinet, sax and flute. Alphonso Horne is the trumpet player and bandleader.

As previously announced, eight developmental performances of this original, full-length musical will be given between June 13 – 21, 2025 as the part of the company’s residency at Baruch Performing Arts Center.

From silent pictures to the talkies, groundbreaking cinematic pioneer Oscar Micheaux fights to bring Black stories to the silver screen… facing down censorship boards, financial ruin, and family betrayal. Micheaux’s legacy as America’s first major Black filmmaker comes to syncopated and soulful life in this original jazz musical.

Audiences will experience a unique staged presentation exploring choreography and design elements, and featuring full cast and live jazz ensemble. The script, music and staging elements will be developed over the course of the presentations, and attendees will be invited to offer feedback.

The Oscar Micheaux Project has music by renowned jazz and Broadway artist Alphonso Horne (A Wonderful World), co-book and co-lyrics by Jesse L. Kearney, Jr., co-lyrics and additional music by Peter Mills and co-book by Cara Reichel. The show is inspired by the life and work of Oscar Micheaux (1884 – 1951), as well as other historic figures in his circle. The director is Kimille Howard (Ain’t Too Proud), and the choreographer is Chloe Davis (Gypsy).

Music direction is by Alphonso Horne and Jonathan Larson Grant recipient Andy Roninson, with music consulting by Mark G. Meadows (The Outsiders). The design team includes projection designer Brittany Bland (The Jellicle Ball), scenic designer Jessica Alexandra Cancino (Pirates!), lighting designer Emmanuel Delgado (Buena Vista Social Club), Costume Designer Mika Eubanks (Flex), and sound designer Ben Scheff (Prospect’s Notes From Now). Casting will be announced shortly.

The Oscar Micheaux Project was initially commissioned by Prospect Musicals in 2021 with the support of a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. It was featured in the 2023 National Alliance of Musical Theatre Festival of New Musicals, and received the inaugural 2024 Michael Friedman Award from the Pipeline Arts Foundation. It was a part of the 2024 Village Theatre Festival of New Musicals, and was a finalist for the 2025 Richard Rodgers Award and the Eugene O’Neill Theatre Center’s 2025 Musical Theatre Conference.

Eight public work-in-process performances will be given: Friday, June 13 at 3pm, Saturday June 14 at 4:30pm, Sunday June 15 at 7pm, Monday June 16 at 7pm, Thursday June 19 at 3pm, Friday June 20 at 2pm and 8pm, and Saturday June 21 at 4:30pm. Additional special discussion events and community gathering nights will be announced.

Tickets are now on sale at ProspectMusicals.org. Prices are $49 for premium locations and $39 for regular seating locations. Member ticket prices are $35 (premium), $28 (regular). Listed prices include all fees. Charter Memberships also remain on sale for a special introductory rate of $25 through May 25, 2025.

Baruch PAC is located at 55 Lexington Avenue, with entrance on East 25th Street between Lexington & 3rd Avenues, in Manhattan’s Flatiron District, and is easily accessible via the R/W or the 6 train to 23rd Street.

This workshop production is made possible with project support from Leonard Majzlin, the Ted & Mary Jo Shen Charitable Gift Fund, and in part by support from the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

