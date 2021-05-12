Julianna Margulies Joins John Benjamin Hickey For Symphony Space 'This Is New York' Event

Symphony Space will present a special conversation between Golden Globe, Emmy, and Screen Actors Guild Award-winner Julianna Margulies and a longtime friend, the Tony Award-winning actor John Benjamin Hickey, on Thursday, May 20, at 7pm EST. The hour-long virtual event, part of Symphony Space's This Is New York series, follows this month's publication of Margulies' acclaimed memoir Sunshine Girl. It premieres at symphonyspace.org and will be available on-demand through June 3. Tickets are $15 ($12 for Symphony Space members) and can be purchased here.

This Is New York exemplifies Symphony Space's unique role in the cultural landscape-as a convener of wide-ranging artists in memorable one-time-only events. In the series, luminaries host multiple revealing, one-on-one conversations with some of the world's greatest writers, actors, comedians, chefs, politicians, activists, and others, who discuss their work and the ways our city inspires it. This Is New York launched in Fall 2020 with actress-comedian Jane Curtin in live-streamed dialogues with illustrator Maira Kalman (October 15), chef Marcus Samuelsson (November 18), and author and journalist Molly Jong-Fast (December 8). The May 20 event concludes the Spring 2021 installment, moderated by John Benjamin Hickey, which kicked off March 18 with Mark Harris and continued April 28 with George C. Wolfe.

Julianna Margulies has achieved remarkable success in television, theater, and film. She has starred in two of the most iconic television shows of the past four decades-The Good Wife, which she also produced, and ER-and, more recently, in critically acclaimed series including The Morning Show, Billions, and The Hot Zone. Marguiles has been involved with Project ALS and Erin's Law and is also a board member of the New York City-based MCC Theater. She lives in New York City with her husband and son.

John Benjamin Hickey last appeared on Broadway in The Inheritance, for which he received a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play. His other Broadway credits include Six Degrees of Separation, The Normal Heart, for which he received the 2011 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play, Mary Stuart, Cabaret, The Crucible, and Love! Valour! Compassion! He is making his Broadway directorial debut with Neil Simon's Plaza Suite, starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, whenever Broadway reopens. His TV and film appearances include The Big C, for which he received an Emmy nomination, The Good Wife, Manh(a)ttan, Pitch Perfect, Flags of Our Fathers, and the upcoming Sublet. Hickey is appearing this spring in the HBO limited series In Treatment.