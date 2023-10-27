Joshua Henry to Bring GET UP STAND UP To 92NY in November

Get Up Stand Up is in person on Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 pm

By: Oct. 27, 2023

Grammy Award winner and triple Tony nominee Joshua Henry has dazzled Broadway audiences as Aaron Burr in Hamilton, starring opposite Audra McDonald in Shuffle Along, and in his Tony nominated run as Billy Bigelow in the hit revival of Carousel. Now Joshua Henry – a Lyrics & Lyrics veteran - returns to 92NY for the only New York City performance of Get Up Stand Up, a concert experience Henry describes as “a soulful bop through the songs that have moved and grooved us through the decades.” Get Up Stand Up is in person on Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available Click Here.

Get Up Stand Up showcases Henry's artistry in swinging naturally from the classic soul of Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, and Sam Cooke to Broadway gems by Stephen Sondheim and Rodgers & Hammerstein, and material from his own solo album and upcoming musical projects.

“I want audiences to experience a couple of things when I perform. I want them to celebrate, and I want them to heal. I want to make that my trademark. I'd love it if those two words could be synonymous with Joshua Henry the artist,” comments Henry. “So, whether it's music from the ten Broadway shows I've done or music I've written straight from the heart, this performance will show every side of me.”

Musicians

Jordan Peters, Music Director, Guitar
Addison Frei, Keys
Donald Barrett, Drums
Chelton Grey, Bass

Media Sponsor: WBGO 88.3 FM

About The 92nd Street Y, New York: 

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. Now celebrating its 150th  anniversary, 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit  www.92NY.org.   




