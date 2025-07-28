Josh Sharp's TA-DA! Extends Run By Three Weeks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A three-week extension has been announced for Josh Sharp’s ta-da!, written by and starring Josh Sharp and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton. ta-da! began previews Monday July 7, 2025, at the Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow St, New York, NY 10014) and opened Monday July 21. Previously set to close August 23, ta-da! will now run through Thursday September 11, 2025.

Josh Sharp’s ta-da! is a one-man comedy show inside of a manic 2,000 slide PowerPoint. Expect dumb but erudite jokes and sad but sweet stories alongside the Herculean feat of stupidity that is memorizing a slide every 2.1 seconds.

ta-da! features scenic design by Meredith Ries (Untitled Danceshowpartything), lighting design by Obie Award recipientCha See (Oh, Mary!), co-video design by Stivo Arnoczy (Primer For A Failed Superpower), and magic by Skylar Fox(Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

Josh Sharp is a New York-based actor, writer and comedian. He is one of the stars, writers and executive producers of Dicks: The Musical. This was A24's first musical feature and was adapted from Josh and Aaron Jackson's long-running off-off-Broadway production, F*CKING IDENTICAL TWINS. The musical premiered to rave reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival, winning the Midnight Madness People's Award, with The Hollywood Reporter calling it “outrageously amusing” and Deadline calling it “an unforgettable film debut." Together, Aaron and Josh appeared as a correspondent duo on “The Opposition with Jordan Klepper” for Comedy Central. Josh began performing at the Upright Citizens' Brigade Theater in 2009 and has starred in “Search Party” (HBO), “At Home with AmySedaris” (TruTV), “Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas?” (Showtime), and “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show” (Netflix). He has performed stand-up on “2 Dope Queens” (HBO) and “This Week At The Comedy Cellar” (Comedy Central). He directed Sorry For Your Loss at the Minetta Lane Theater.

Sam Pinkleton is a two-time Tony Award nominated director, choreographer, and gay person. His work as a director includes Oh, Mary! on Broadway and downtown as well as Morgan Bassichis’ Can I Be Frank?, Noah Diaz’s You Will Get Sick (Roundabout), The Wizard of Oz (ACT), Elizabeth Swados’ Runaways (Encores/Shakespeare in the Park), Head Over Heels (with Jenny Koons) and La Cage Aux Folles at Pasadena Playhouse, and Untitled DanceShowPartyThing (with Ani Taj - Virgin Voyages). Highlights of his work as a choreographer include Stephen Sondheim’s final musical Here We Are at The Shed and The National Theater (UK), Jeanine Tesori and David Henry Hwang’s Soft Power (The Public/CTG), and numerous shows on Broadway including Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; Macbeth; and Machinal. Film/TV includes “Dying For Sex” and the musical The End, starring Tilda Swinton.

Performances of ta-da! are Mondays – Fridays at 7pm and Saturdays at 5pm & 8pm. Exceptions: there will be an added performance Sunday August 31 at 2pm, and no performance Monday September 1.