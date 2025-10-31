John Kevin Jones Will Return In KILLING AN EVENING WITH EDGAR ALLAN POE At The Merchant’s House Museum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Summoners Ensemble Theatre, in association with the Merchant’s House Museum, has announced the spring 2026 return of Killing an Evening with Edgar Allan Poe, starring John Kevin Jones. The atmospheric solo performance, directed by Dr. Rhonda Dodd, will run for twelve performances only from March 25 through April 5, 2026, at the historic Merchant’s House Museum, located at 29 East 4th Street in Manhattan.

First presented in 2018 to critical acclaim, Killing an Evening with Edgar Allan Poe returns for its fourth engagement in the landmark 1832 double parlors of the Merchant’s House, named by The New York Times as “Manhattan’s most haunted house.” Jones, who is also known for his long-running portrayal of Charles Dickens in A Christmas Carol at the Merchant’s House, will summon Poe’s spirit to recount some of his most chilling works. Each evening, audiences will hear “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “The Cask of Amontillado,” “The Angel of the Odd,” and “The Raven,” performed by candlelight in New York City’s only intact 19th-century family home.

At select performances, audiences may attend a special pre-show event titled “Raise a Glass to Edgar,” offering wine, cheese, and a sampling of the infamous Amontillado referenced in Poe’s tales. The reception will feature additional poetry readings by Jones, including “Annabel Lee” and “Alone.” The event takes place in the Museum’s 19th-century kitchen and adjoining rooms, allowing guests to explore the historic home before the performance. Tickets for the reception, limited to 20 guests per event, are priced at $30 per person.

Regular performance tickets are priced $65–$75 and seating is limited to 40 guests per show. Tickets are on sale now at merchantshouse.org and summonersensemble.org.

In 1845, Poe lived just blocks away from the Merchant’s House, then on Amity Street (now West 3rd Street). Following the publication of “The Raven,” which brought him instant literary fame, Poe became a prominent figure in New York’s cultural salons. Killing an Evening with Edgar Allan Poe invites audiences to step into his world of irrational revenge, obsession, and madness for a haunting evening of classic gothic storytelling.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

John Kevin Jones is the Executive Director of Summoners Ensemble Theatre and a member of Actors’ Equity Association, SAG, and the Dramatists Guild of America. His New York credits include A Christmas Carol at the Merchant’s House, Whitman In Love! at the Merchant’s House Museum, Nothing But Trash (TFTNC), Jeffrey (Lincoln Center, starring Bryan Batt), The Winter’s Tale, and The Caucasian Chalk Circle. Regional appearances include The Pavilion (American Stage), Othello (Arkansas Rep), The Rivals and All My Sons (Kentucky Rep), and Angels in America and Gross Indecency (Playhouse on the Square). He holds a BA in Theatre Performance from the University of South Florida and an MFA in Theatre Directing from the University of Memphis.

Dr. Rhonda Dodd, Artistic Director of Summoners Ensemble Theatre, is an award-winning actor, technician, and director. She made her New York acting debut in Period of Adjustment and spent a decade at Circle in the Square Theatre School, where she served as Associate Director. A member of Actors’ Equity and The Playground Experiment, Dodd continues to champion new work and collaborative theatre that highlights diverse nonprofit partnerships.

Summoners Ensemble Theatre was founded in 1993 by alumni of Circle in the Square Theatre School’s Professional Acting Training Program. The company’s mission emphasizes collaboration and community engagement, producing work that merges classical and contemporary storytelling. The Ensemble is currently in its 13th season in residence at the Merchant’s House Museum.

Merchant’s House Museum is a National Historic Landmark and one of only 121 buildings in New York City distinguished for both its exterior and interior landmark status. Built in 1832, it is the city’s only 19th-century family home preserved intact, complete with original furnishings and personal effects. The museum offers a rare glimpse into domestic life in mid-19th-century New York and has been under threat from neighboring development for more than a decade.

For more information or to submit a letter supporting preservation efforts, visit merchantshouse.org.