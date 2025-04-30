Joe Iconis and More to be Honored at at Urban Stages Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Urban Stages will present IN HARMONY, its 41st Annual Benefit, celebrating the extraordinary musical artists who help define Urban Stages’ creative legacy. The evening of cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, music, performances, and a unique auction will be held on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 6:30 PM at The Players.

This year’s gala honors outstanding luminaries whose contributions to musical storytelling continue to inspire audiences:

Joe Iconis, Luminary Award – Acclaimed creator of ReWrite, which debuted at Urban Stages in 2008 to critical acclaim, and whose career has since exploded on Broadway and the West End.

Michael Colby, Musical Artist Award – Librettist, lyricist, Winter Rhythms staple, and Vice President of Urban Stages’ Board of Directors.

Sue Matsuki, Musical Artist Award – Award-winning singer, songwriter, comedian, author, and producer of Urban Stages’ celebrated Winter Rhythms series.

Tom Toce, Musical Artist Award – Acclaimed songwriter, former producer of Winter Rhythms, and President of Urban Stages’ Board of Directors.

Since its founding, Urban Stages has championed the development of new musical theater and plays with music, presenting award-winning productions like Langston in Harlem and Joe Iconis’ ReWrite, which Variety hailed as “unstoppable” and “extraordinary.”

In 2008, Urban Stages launched Winter Rhythms, an annual music festival now recognized with a Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Series Award and a Bistro Award for Best Benefit Series, providing a vital platform for over 100 emerging and legendary performers each year.

Urban Stages’ commitment to musical programming also extends to its Outreach initiatives across NYC, including bilingual musical performances, instrument exploration for young audiences, and rich cultural programs such as the Asian Heritage Celebration Concert and The Rhythms of Our Roots.

This year’s benefit, IN HARMONY, pays tribute to the vibrant musical spirit that continues to power Urban Stages’ mission—on stage, in schools, and across New York’s diverse communities.

