Joe Carroll And Ashley Loren Will Lead Adam Rapp's RED LIGHT WINTER For The Actors Fund

Joe Carroll (Bandstand; Once the musical) and Ashley Loren (Moulin Rouge!; Jekyll & Hyde) will star as Matt and Christina, respectively, in Play Reading Fridays' production of "Red Light Winter" benefiting The Actors Fund. It will be directed by Alison Tanney. Casting for the role of Davis will be announced shortly.

Producers of Play Reading Fridays, Tanney and Tim Realbuto, created the bi-monthly reading series while NYC theatre is dark. Their past productions include "The Shape of Things" starring Realbuto and Tony Award winner Lena Hall, "The Glass Menagerie" starring Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner and Erika Henningsen, and "Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead" starring Jack DiFalco and Emma Hunton.

"Red Light Winter" is the story of two best friends, Matt (Carroll) and Davis, who travel to Amsterdam's Red Light District and how their relationship is tested when they meet a young prostitute named Christina (Loren).

The story of obsession, sex and betrayal first premiered at The Steppenwolf Theatre Company in 2005 before moving Off-Broadway.

Play Reading Fridays will present the show this coming Friday, July 24th at 7:00pm. The reading will be followed by a Q&A with the cast, director and playwright Adam Rapp.

Please visit www.PlayReadingFridays.com for a link to where you can watch the livestream.

