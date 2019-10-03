Jenna Leigh Green, Remy Zaken, and More Lead Invitation-Only Industry Presentation Of New Musical LIKAH!

DEEP Arts will present a special invite-only, industry presentation of the new musical LIKAH! Friday, October 25 at 4:00 pm and *Saturday, October 26 at 10:30 am The Theatre Center (1627 Broadway, NYC at West 50 Street).

LIKAH! a charming new family musical written by Deborah Haber and Casey Filiaci, directed by Deborah Haber with musical direction by Don Kot and puppet direction by James Silson. The presentation was cast by Stephanie Klapper and general managed by LDK Productions, Lisa Dozier King.

Real life Border Collie Likah is the inspiration for this very special musical of unconditional love, pure joy, and dealing with the unexpected hurt of losing someone dear. Audiences young and old immediately identify and engage into Likah's charming world of exploration and adventure as she discovers life's challenges - puddles, snow monsters, and an older sister who doesn't like her! You'll laugh! you'll cry! Sing your way out the door! LIKAH!'s enchantment will stay with you for a very, very long time...and that in a nutshell is LIKAH!

LIKAH! cast includes Jenna Leigh Green (Broadway's Wicked, TV: "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," Showtime's "The Loudest Voice"), Em Grosland (Regional: Taylor Mac's Hir, Eve Ensler's Emotional Creature. TV: "New Amsterdam"), Katie LeSuer (Regional: LIKAH!, The Comedy of Errors), Megan Sikora (Broadway: Holiday Inn, The Nance, How To Succeed In Business), and Remy Zaken: (Broadway: Spring Awakening. TV: "Bull," "Gossip Girl").

"LIKAH! is based on the real-life adventures of my own dog, Likah. As with most pet owners, I believed my pup was (and is) the cutest, smartest, and most adorable dog in the universe. And so, I began taking notes of all things LIKAH! from her joyful day-to-day discoveries to her relationship with my older female dog. As the diary continued, so did life itself. My own sister lost her battle with cancer, a month later, so did my older dog. As I chronicled Likah's life's journey, I realized the significant message within this sweet pup's story, and what I was documenting was actually my own experiences through Likah's eyes. Loss is difficult to deal with on any level, whether it's a pet, friend, or family member through illness, accident, or other difficult circumstances. But it's particularly difficult to process and comprehend for a child. My hope is LIKAH!'s enchanting spirit will encourage and inspire those who may need a hug from LIKAH!" LIKAH! creator Deborah Haber.

