Jenn Colella, Amy Spanger, and Lauren Zakrin Will Lead Neil LaBute's THE MONEY SHOT for The Actors Fund

The Reading Series has announced their next production, Neil LaBute's THE MONEY SHOT, which will take place on Wednesday, July 14th at 8:00pm, benefiting The Actors Fund.

The star-studded live virtual event will be directed by Alison Tanney (The Theater Enthusiast Podcast) and produced by Kerrie Bond and Erin S. Leddy. Melanie Magri serves as technical director. Tim Realbuto is the Artistic Coordinator.

The cast will feature Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away) as Bev, Drama Desk Award nominee Amy Spanger (The Wedding Singer) as Karen, and Lauren Zakrin (The Great Comet) as Missy. Casting for the role of Steve will be announced soon.

Karen and Steve are glamorous movie stars with one thing in common: desperation. It's been years since either one's had a hit, but a hot-shot European director could change that with his latest movie. The night before filming a big scene that will undoubtedly bring them back onto the pop culture radar, Karen and her partner, Bev, meet with Steve and his aspiring actress wife, Missy, in order to make an important decision. How far will they let themselves go to keep from slipping further down the Hollywood food chain? THE MONEY SHOT is a hilarious and insightful comedy about ambition, art, status, and sex in an era-and an industry-where very little is sacred and almost nothing is taboo.

The live stream is free to watch, but a donation to The Actors Fund is suggested. Please visit www.TheReadingSeries.org for more information on how to watch.