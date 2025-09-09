Jared Grimes, Caitlin Houlahan and More to Star in NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast and creative team has been revealed for the upcoming New York premiere of NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME, a behind-the-scenes look at the launch of one of America’s most iconic shows. Written by Erik J. Rodriguez & Charles A. Sothers and directed by Conor Bagley, performances begin on October 5, 2025, with opening night set for October 20, 2025, and will initially run through November 30 at The Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

Arriving during a milestone anniversary season for the legendary show that inspired it, NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME is set in 1975 and follows nine soon-to-be legends—Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Lorne Michaels, Garrett Morris, Bill Murray, Laraine Newman, and Gilda Radner—as they navigate the chaos, creativity, and comedy that changed television forever. This new play pulses with live music, quick wit, and backstage mayhem, capturing the electric atmosphere of a cultural revolution in the making.

From the writers’ room battles to the live-on-air adrenaline, this fast-paced and irreverent play dives into the personalities, clashes, and lightning-in-a-bottle moments that built an American institution.

The cast includes Ian Bouillon (TV “ Prime Target”) as Lorne Michaels, Ryan Crout (Regional: The Witches of Eastwick) as John Belushi, Jared Grimes (Broadway: Funny Girl, Tony Nominee. TV: “Manifest”) as Garrett Morris, Caitlin Houlahan (Broadway: Girl From The North County, Waitress) as Jane Curtin, Nate Janis (Regional: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolf) as Bill Murray, Kristian Lugo (Film: Watcher) as Dan Ackroyd, Woodrow Proctor (Regional: 39 Steps) as Chevy Chase, Taylor Richardson (“The Gilded Age” SAG Nominated) as Laraine Newman and Evan Rubin (Netflix’s House of Dynamite) Gilda Radner with Understudies Gilbert L. Bailey II (Broadway: Beetlejuice), Jacob Millman (New York: Singfield), Jake Roberson (Regional: Bob and Jean: A Love Story).

The creative team includes Justin Swader (Co-Scenic Designer), Christopher Swader (Co-Scenic Designer), Sarita P. Fellows (Costume Designer), Mextly Couzin (Lighting Designer), Liam Bellman-Sharpe (Sound Designer), Samantha Shoffner (Props Designer), Fareeda Pasha (Dramaturg), James "Fitz" FitzSimmons (Production Stage Manager), Cyrille Blackburn, Alexandrea Hess Rodriguez (Assistant Stage Managers), and Stephen DeAngelis (Casting).

"The talent we’ve assembled for Not Ready for Prime Time is nothing short of extraordinary. This cast not only channels the subversive spirit and razor-sharp humor of the original legends but also unearths the heart, vulnerability, and relationships that fueled their groundbreaking work. Our story delves into the personal journeys behind the laughter—the rivalries, camaraderie, and sacrifices—that defined a comedy revolution and made this group unforgettable. I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring their world to life for a new generation of audiences." Director, Conor Bagley