Jamie Body Launches THE BUSINESS OF SHOW BUSINESS Podcast

Performer turned arts marketer and entertainment journalist, Jamie Body launches a new and exciting entertainment podcast The Business of Show Business, which unpacks the skills needed for the entertainment and creative industries and celebrating those already in them.

Launched mid-March, the podcast has already been enjoyed in 15 different countries, receiving high praise from industry professionals and many 5-star reviews on streaming platforms.

A new episode is launched every Tuesday with either a solo episode, where Jamie explores subjects such as marketing for creatives, online presence, and social media, or an interview with a leading expert in the entertainment industry on alternate weeks.

Having performed in TV, Film and Theatre for 13 years and worked in arts marketing for some of the leading shows in the West End, published entertainment journalist Jamie offers a 360 look at the entertainment industry and tackles many subjects that performers are simply not taught while in training.



Listen to The Business of Show Business here: jamiebody.com/podcast



On the launch of The Business of Show Business, producer and host Jamie said: "I'm thrilled to be helping creatives from all over the world with their careers. Performing on stage allows you to entertain hundreds but being able to market yourself well as a creative will allow you to build a career and perform to thousands if not more."

Listeners' reviews: "This is the perfect podcast for creatives in all different industries. Jamie's wealth of knowledge in the social media and branding world has made me inspired and motivated to implement the tasks to my own brand."

"Fantastic insight into the industry and how you can make your own opportunities and be the driver of your own career."

"Jamie makes what can feel like a daunting task seem manageable, achievable and genuinely left me feeling inspired and ready to market myself effectively."

So often performers leave their talent in the audition room and due to a little understanding of the business skills needed to carve a career, they give up or get disheartened. Jamie has been featured on BBC Radio Essex as an entertainment social media specialist as well as working with brands such as BroadwayWorld UK, The Stage, CNN and working with leading entertainment marketing agency AKA UK.

The Business of Show Business is released every Tuesday and you can listen now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or directly at jamiebody.com/podcast





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You