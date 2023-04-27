James T. Lane's One-Man Show TRIPLE THREAT Will Open Off-Broadway This Summer

Fresh off starring in the role of Billy Flynn in Broadway's Chicago, theatre veteran James T. Lane's solo autobiographical show, Triple Threat, will make its Off-Broadway debut at THEATRE ROW (410 W. 42nd Street, NYC NY). Pride month previews begin on June 17th in advance of opening on June 23rd, 2023.

Written and performed by Lane, Triple Threat recounts the actor's moving, redemptive journey - from his against-all-odds entertainment rise to near death cataclysmic fall, and his extraordinary return to the top. Acting, singing, and dancing his way through pivotal scenes from his life, Lane reveals that he is, indeed, a triple threat, just not always the kind he or anyone else ever envisions.

Audiences will follow James as he escapes his traumatic adolescence in the South Philly Projects, and through sheer talent and tenacity, becomes a Broadway musical star. They will come along as the entertainer takes them through his unexpected next acts, spiraling from headliner to homeless and finally coming back to himself.

This marks the New York debut of Triple Threat. Lane originally conceived of the show following a commission by The Young Vic for an original work in 2015. The actor, who was performing in The Scottsboro Boys in London's West End at the time, crafted the project under the guidance of storied Artistic Director, David Lan, and producer Ben Cooper. Six years later, Lane's deeply personal solo show made its world premiere at The Zeiders American Dream Theatre.

IPG Mediabrands development company, TRAVERSE32, optioned the property in 2022 and have been further developing Triple Threat, with Lane, for its New York premiere.

Director and choreographer Kenny Ingram (Emojiland, Broadway's The Lion King), who directed The Zeiders Theatre performances returns to helm. Set Design will be led by Teresa L. Williams (Kimberly Akimbo, The Life) with DJ Potts (Fat Ham, Topdog/Underdog, Angela Davis School for Girls with Big Eyes) handling Sound Design. Emmanuel Delgado (Funny Girl, Topdog/Underdog, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings) serves as Lighting Designer and T'ij D'oyen (Lollygag and Nepotism, Baby!) is overseeing Video Design. Rachel Elder (Triple Threat at The Zeiders) returns as Production Stage Manager. Awarded film and television producers, Brendan Gaul and Brett Henenberg are producing.

Performances will take place Thursday through Sunday at 7PM EDT from June 17th through July 30th. Ticket prices start at $39.00 and may be purchased at THEATRE ROW.

James Lane The award-winning screen and stage performer was bitten by the acting bug at ten years old after seeing "Phantom of the Opera". With the support of his single working mom, the prodigious wunderkind from the Philly Projects graduated from the prestigious Meredith School and Philadelphia's Girard Academic Music Program. Lane earned full theater scholarships to Carnegie Mellon and Penn State but forewent school in favor of an early career. In 2000, while starring as Tyrone Jackson in Fame, the artist tore his Achilles tendon. What followed were a series of twists and turns into a new world of addiction and self-destruction. Four and a half years later, Lane experienced a moment of clarity, and through recovery, made his way back to himself and to the stage. Just two years later, Lane made his Broadway debut in the Tony-nominated version of A Chorus Line playing lead, Richie Walters. Thereafter, while performing in London at the Young Vic Theatre, he was commissioned to write a new work under the guidance of Artistic Director David Lan and Producer Ben Cooper. After six years in development, Triple Threat, Lane's life story about his inextinguishable artistic and human spirit, was born. In 2022, Lane headlined the American tour of Ain't Too Proud, the autobiographical musical about The Temptations, earning rave reviews playing music legend Paul Williams. Most recently, Lane costarred with Jinkx Monsoon in Broadway's Chicago. Other of his notable career productions include The Scottsboro Boys and Kiss Me Kate which became Lane's second and third Tony nominated shows, King Kong The Musical, Jersey Boys, Cinderella, Fame the Musical, Guys & Dolls, Mary Poppins, The Little Mermaid, The Wiz, Broadway at Music Circus, Promenade, Grand Hotel, Don't Bother Me, and I Can't Cope. Lane has also concertized with The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, and with the Ottawa Symphony Lane. As well, Lane has a recurring comedic role on NBC's The Amber Ruffin Show. In addition to starring in three Tony-nominated musicals, the triple threat recently earned a Jeff Award nomination for Best Lead Actor (2020), the Best Male Dancer Chita Rivera Award in 2019 and was named Best Lead Actor by the Black Theater Alliance in 2020.

Photo Credit: Matthew Roveto