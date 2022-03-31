JERSEY BOYS Launches IPA With New Jersey Beer Company

Salute! The Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award winning musical Jersey Boys has inspired the New Jersey Beer Company to launch Jersey Boys IPA, a new beer celebrating the hit show's return to the stage. Jersey Boys IPA will be available for purchase beginning April 2 exclusively at New Jersey Beer Company in North Bergen, NJ on April 2, and beginning April 7 in New Jersey and New York, including at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street), where Jersey Boys is playing.

Jersey Boys IPA was brewed with a special yeast blend, and hopped with Citra, Mandarina Bavaria and Sabro for flavors of tropical orange sherbert, mango and coconut. The 6.8% IPA is tropical vacation juice just in time for Spring.

"The opportunity to partner with the artistic legends at Jersey Boys was something we couldn't pass up! We have been fans of the show for years, and love how the actors and producers work hard to hone their craft. We as brewers constantly strive to dial in our work the same way, and we think you will taste it in this IPA!" said Paul Harlan, Sales and Marketing, for New Jersey Beer Company.

Jersey Boys stars Jonathan Cable as Nick Massi, Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, CJ Pawlikowski as Bob Gaudio, John Rochette as Tommy DeVito and Courter Simmons (Frankie Valli at some performances). The production also includes Dianna Marie Barger, Tristen Buettel, Alex Dorf, Andrew Frace, John Gardiner, Joey LaVarco, Austin Owen, Michelle Rombola, Paul Sabala and Kit Treece.

Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Sergio Trujillo. The production includes Music Supervision, Vocal/Dance Arrangements & Incidental Music by Ron Melrose and Orchestrations by Steve Orich.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."

Jersey Boys opened in New York on November 6, 2005, and by the time it closed there on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history, passing such original Broadway productions as 42nd Street, Grease, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Producers. Blessed by awards all over the world, Jersey Boys has been seen by over 30 million people as of March 2022.

The design and production team includes Klara Zieglerova (Scenic Design), Jess Goldstein (Costume Design), Howell Binkley (Lighting Design), Steve Canyon Kennedy (Sound Design), Michael Clark (Projection Design), Charles LaPointe (Wig & Hair Design), Steve Rankin (Fight Director), Richard Hester (Production Supervisor), John Miller (Music Coordinator), Tara Rubin Casting / Merri Sugarman, C.S.A.

Jersey Boys is produced at New World Stages by Dodger Theatricals, Joseph J. Grano, Kevin Kinsella, Pelican Group, Latitude Link, Tommy Mottola.

Jersey Boys is currently playing in New York City, in London, on US National Tour, on UK Tour, and on the Norwegian Cruise Line ship The Bliss.

A limited number of $30 tickets will be sold via a digital lottery powered by Shubert Ticketing through the Telecharge Digital Lottery platform, which provides theatergoers wide access to affordable tickets through multiple social media networks. Available performances will be posted ona??https://jerseyboysnewyork.com/lotterya??as early as 12:00 AM Eastern Time two days before the performance and close at 3:00 PM two days before the performance.