J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company Announces Creative Teams for 2022 Season

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company today announced the creative teams for the organization's 2022 three musical second season lineup: A Class Act, A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine, and The Baker's Wife.

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company Artistic Director Robert W. Schneider will direct the season opener - the Linda Kline and Lonny Price (book) and Edward Kleban (music and lyrics) Tony Award-nominated musical A Class Act (February 10 - 20) with choreography by Skizzo Arnedillo, who was seen in Broadway's On Your Feet!.

Frank Lazarus (music) and Dick Vosburgh's (book and lyrics) Tony-nominated A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine (February 24 - March 6) will be directed by beloved Broadway veteran Deidre Goodwin, seen by audiences in Broadway's Chicago and the recent revival of A Chorus Line, and Schneider with choreography by Goodwin.

Stephen Schwartz (music and lyrics) and Joseph Stein's (book) celebrated musical The Baker's Wife (March 10 - 20) will also be directed by Schneider and will be choreographed by Caitlin Belcik, seen on Broadway in the original company of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

The creative team for all three 2022 productions includes Grant Strom (Music Supervisor), Miles Plant (Music Director), Joshua Warner (Scenic Designer / Technical Director), Ethan Steimel (Lighting Designer), Matthew Solomon (Costume Designer), Daniel Huston (Production Manager), Gabrielle Giacomo and Helora Danna Santos da Rosa (Stage Managers). Casting is by WOJCIK | SEAY, Holly Buczek. J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company is producing its season under the AEA showcase code.

Led by Jimirro and Schneider, the J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company staff includes Ben Nissen (Associate Artistic Director), Ajchara Jimirro (Associate Producer), Lauren Echausse (Social Media Manager), Larisa Jiao (Event Supervisor), Russell McCook (Education Supervisor), Sarah Warrick (Community Engagement) and Zach Aaronson (Box Office Manager).

Casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2022 season runs February 10 - March 20, 2022 at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street - between 9th and Dyer Avenues). Single tickets (priced at $55) and discounted 3-show subscription packages are now on sale at j2spotlightnyc.com

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company presents professional revivals of worthy Broadway musicals; in doing so it provides an opportunity for patrons to re-visit these shows and, in some cases, experience them for the first time. The Company chooses shows that it deems deserving of continued exposure. The company, as part of its casting, will introduce audiences to emerging artists within the New York theatrical community. The productions will include frequent lagniappes designed to enhance audience appreciation of the classic works. Honorary Board members include Lynn Ahrens, Jim Brochu, Peter Filichia, Stephen Flaherty, Randy Graff, LaChanze, Donna McKechnie, Mel Miller, James Morgan, Lonny Price, Ken Page, Robbie Rozelle, Stephen Schwartz, and Allyson Tucker-Mitchell.

ABOUT THE SEASON



A Class Act

February 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19 at 7:30 PM & February 12, 20 at 3:00 PM

Music & Lyrics: Edward Kleban

Book: Linda Kline & Lonny Price

Director: Robert W. Schneider

Music Director: Miles Plant

Choreographer: Skizzo Arnedillo

In A Class Act, Ed Kleban, the Tony Award-winning lyricist of A Chorus Line and one of the unsung champions of Broadway, returns to his own memorial service to set the record straight in this vibrant musical about musicals. A colorful gallery of friends and loved ones in Ed's life including the relentlessly peppy Marvin Hamlisch and stage wizard Michael Bennett all appear to celebrate Ed's life, loves, and legacy. Songs include: "Better," "Paris Through The Window," and "The Next Best Thing To Love."

A Class Act is presented through special arrangement with R&H Theatricals.

A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine

February 24, 25, 26, and March 3, 4, 5 at 7:30 PM & February 27 and March 6th at 3:00 PM

Music: Frank Lazarus

Book & Lyrics: Dick Vosburgh

Directors: Deidre Goodwin & Robert W. Schneider

Music Director: Miles Plant

Choreographer: Deidre Goodwin

A Day In Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine features two one-act musicals that provide a double feature more hilarious than any presented in Hollywood's heyday: the first, a salute to the Golden Age of film musicals; the second, a rambunctious Marx Brothers farce. Featuring such songs as "Just Go To The Movies," "Nelson," and "Doin' The Production Code."

A Day In Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals

The Baker's Wife

March 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19 at 7:30 PM & March 13, 20 at 3:00 PM

In The Baker's Wife bickering residents of a rural village in 1935 Provence, France, have been without a baker for seven weeks. They finally find peace and contentment in the new baker, Aimable, and his attractive young wife, Genevieve. However, when Genevieve is lured away by a handsome young gigolo, the middle-aged baker loses all zest for life and baking. When he refuses to bake, the villagers must work as a team to bring Aimable and Genevieve back together. Songs include: "Meadowlark" "Proud Lady," and "Where Is The Warmth?"

The Baker's Wife is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).