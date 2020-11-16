Israela Margalit CROSSROADS To Stream December 3rd & 6th

An encore presentation will stream Christmas week between December 24-31.

Award-winning Writer, director, producer, Israela Margalit, will debut her newest work CROSSROADS, Six Short Plays about love, pain, passion, and joy, on Thursday, December 3 at 7:30 PM EST and Sunday, December 6 at 2:30 PM EST, via YouTube, with an encore presentation Christmas week streaming between December 24-31. The show is FREE, to sign up for your link please visit Eventbrite.

Crossroads is a show about relationships, conflict, and the messy feelings we have about ourselves and each other. The show presents six short plays, both drama and comedy, including Drenched, Stuck, Tissues, The Lecture, California King Size, Birthdays. Cast includes Matthew Boston (Regional: They Promised Her the Moon. TV: "Elementary"), Christian Conn (Broadway: Desire Under the Elms), Tracey Conyer Lee (Off-Broadway: Bedbugs: The Musical, Sistas, The Musical), Jennifer Dorr White (Off- Broadway: Call Me Waldo. TV: "Blindspot"), Lynda Gravatt (Off-Broadway's Little Foxes; The Bounty Hunter), Renata Hinrichs (OBIE winner. Einstein's Dreams.), PJ Johnnie (TV Series "Dependence"), Rita Rehn (Best Actress, New Jersey Theatre Critic Award. Broadway: Nine; Regional: Heisenberg), Sturgis Warner (Off-Broadway Babette's Feast. Specializes in new plays), and Keona Welch (Netflix's "Orange is the New Black").

John-Martin Green and Israela Margalit directed. Kevin Gonzalez is Crossroads' Zoom editor, with graphic design by Zach Woolford.

"I had taken a break from theatre to concentrate on massive short fiction writing and just as I was getting ready to return, COVID hit, shutting everything down. So, I decided to lean into the new technology and mount these plays virtually, which proved quite a challenge. Luckily I was joined by a fabulous group of ten actors, a wonderful director and a gifted editor, and together we tried our best to create a show that would play well in the intimacy of one's living room. I very much enjoyed the exploration and the collaboration and I look forward to continuing Crossroads as a series."

Crossroads, playwright and producer, Israela Margalit.

In Drenched, Anna, a happily married woman, is revisited by a long-gone younger lover. This piece, a finalist in the Tennessee Williams Fiction Contest, is a psychological drama about obsession and the eternal question of what kind of love is real. (Features Matthew Boston, Christian Conn, Jennifer Dorr White, and Rita Rehn; Directed by Israela Margalit.)

Stuck follows a young woman who has nothing and expects nothing but, faced with losing the man she loves, begins to recognize her self-worth. (Features PJ Johnnie and Keona Welch. Directed by John-Martin Green.)

In Tissues, A woman recites the history of love and betrayal in 50 seconds. (Featuring Rita Rehn.)

In The Lecture Martha meets Barnard fifteen years after their separation and learns about the cruel irony of time in a psychological drama about past and present. (Featuring Jennifer Dorr White, Ranata Hinrichs, and Sturgis Warner, directed by Israela Margalit.)

In California King Size, a finalist of the Glimmer Train Press Very Short Fiction Competition, a woman grapples with her guilt for not wanting to die with her beloved husband. (Featuring Lynda Gravatt.)

In Birthdays, Tracey acts out the lifecycle of a woman in a hundred words, from her first banana to sex to the rest. (Featuring Tracey Conyer Lee).

