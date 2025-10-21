Irish Repertory Theatre to Present Holiday Production of IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Irish Repertory Theatre will present their 2025 holiday production, It’s A Wonderful Life!, adapted for radio from Frank Capra's 1946 film by Anthony E. Palermo and directed by Charlotte Moore (A Child’s Christmas in Wales).

Featuring music direction by David Hancock Turner (The Butcher Boy), It’s A Wonderful Life! will begin performances December 3, 2025, on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage, with opening night set for December 7, for a limited run through December 31, 2025.

Step back in time to radio station W.I.R.T. on Christmas Eve, 1946, where Frank Capra’s holiday classic It’s A Wonderful Life comes thrillingly to life before your eyes—and ears! Irish Rep’s celebrated production of It’s A Wonderful Life!, adapted by Anthony E. Palermo and directed by Charlotte Moore, reimagines the beloved film as a live radio broadcast filled with nostalgic songs, vintage commercials, and delightful handmade sound effects.

George Bailey, the kindest man in Bedford Falls, has always put others first—until one fateful night when he begins to doubt if his life has made a difference. Enter Clarence, a guardian angel still waiting to earn his wings, who shows George how the world would look if he had never been born. With six actors portraying more than two dozen unforgettable characters, this heartwarming production captures the magic of the Golden Age of Radio. It reminds us that “no one is a failure who has friends.” And yes—Clarence finally gets his wings.

Full casting and creative team for It’s A Wonderful Life! will be announced at a later date. The Original Musical score was composed and arranged by Jonathan Green.

The performance schedule for It’s A Wonderful Life! is as follows: Tuesday – Saturday at 7pm; Wednesday & Saturday at 2pm; Sunday at 3pm. Exceptions: there will be no performances on Wednesday December 24 and Thursday December 25. There will be added performances on Monday December 22 & Monday December 29 at 7pm, Friday December 26 at 2pm, and Tuesday December 30 at 2pm.