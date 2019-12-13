Irish Repertory Theatre Announces Three New Productions for Winter 2020

Irish Repertory Theatre (Charlotte Moore, Artistic Director and Ciarán O'Reilly, Producing Director) has announced three new productions for Winter 2020. First on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage will be Incantata by Paul Muldoon (The Dead, 1904) and directed by Sam Yates (The Starry Messenger). Performances begin on February 18, 2020, with an opening night set for February 23, for a limited run through March 15, 2020. Following that will be A Touch of the Poet by Eugene O'Neill and directed by Ciarán O'Reilly (Dublin Carol). Performances will take place beginning in April 2020. In the W. Scott McLucas Theatre will be Lady G: Plays and Whisperings of Lady Gregory written by Lady Augusta Gregory with additional material and direction by O'Reilly. Performances begin on February 12, 2020, with an opening night set for February 19, for a limited run through March 22, 2020.

INCANTATA

On the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage

Written by Paul Muldoon

Directed by Sam Yates

Starring Stanley Townsend

Previews begin February 18, 2020

Opening Night Is February 23, 2020

Limited Engagement through March 15, 2020

"I thought of you last night".

When love ends with loss, can beauty come from grief?

Can death reaffirm life through art?

A beautiful one-man show, an elegy to life, love and loss, Incantata tells the story of a man celebrating and remembering a great love affair. Incantata is written by one of Ireland's most revered writers, the New York-based, Pulitzer Prize-winning Paul Muldoon and interpreted for the stage by Stanley Townsend and Sam Yates.

Fresh from a fall 2019 run at Dublin's famed Gate Theatre, Incantata premiered to wide acclaim at the 2018 Galway International Arts Festival.

Incantata is performed by Stanley Townsend (All About Eve).



Incantata will feature set & costume design by Rosanna Vize, compositions by Teho Teardo, lighting design by Paul Keogan, video design by Jack Phelan and sound design by Sinéad Diskin. Casting is by Maureen Hughes & Sarah Jones.

The performance schedule for Incantata will be as follows: Tuesdays at 7pm; Wednesdays at 3pm and 8pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm; and Sundays at 3pm.

Tickets to Incantata start at $45 and are available now for Irish Rep members only. Single tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at 1pm and will be available through Irish Rep's box office at 212-727-2737 or online at www.irishrep.org.

A TOUCH OF THE POET

On the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage

Written by Eugene O'Neill

Directed by Ciarán O'Reilly

Begins April 2020

In A Touch of the Poet, proud and tempestuous Cornelius Melody (Con) owns a run-down inn and tavern near Boston in 1828. Laden with debt, Con clings to his tenuous identity as a landed gentleman and war hero and chastises his wife and daughter for actions that expose the family's humble Irish origins. When his daughter Mary falls in love with a wealthy American guest at their inn, Con's pride drives him to an explosive reckoning with his true place in the New World.

A Touch of the Poet, Eugene O'Neill's tragic tale about the immigrant experience and generational aspiration, was the first work written for the playwright's famously unfinished cycle about the Irish in America. Completed in 1942, A Touch of the Poet has received four Broadway productions. It premiered in October of 1958 at the Helen Hayes Theatre, nearly five years after the playwright's death.

Casting, creative team, and dates for A Touch of the Poet will be announced at a later date.

The performance schedule for A Touch of the Poet will be as follows: Wednesdays at 3pm and 8pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm; and Sundays at 3pm.

Tickets to A Touch of the Poet will start at $45. Tickets will go on sale in January 2020 and will be available through Irish Rep's box office at 212-727-2737 or online at www.irishrep.org.

LADY G: PLAYS AND WHISPERINGS OF Lady Gregory

In the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre

Written by Lady Augusta Gregory

With additional material by Ciarán O'Reilly

Directed by Ciarán O'Reilly

Previews begin February 12, 2020

Opening Night Is February 19, 2020

Limited Engagement through March 22, 2020

Lady Augusta Isabelle Gregory was the grand dame of Irish Theatre. Today, she is remembered as co-founder of The Abbey Theatre in Dublin and for turning her Galway home, Coole Park, into the mecca of the Irish Literary Revival. There she nurtured many of the great writers of the Irish Renaissance including WB Yeats, Sean O'Casey, and JM Synge. She was also the author of over forty plays and numerous translations and books of Irish folklore.

Lady G - an intimate Irish Rep production developed from Lady Gregory's personal writings and overlooked plays - will explore the truth behind the legend. Beneath the public persona of a dour Victorian widow lies a passionate heart and a wry sense of humor. Her plays Workhouse Ward and McDonough's Wife showcase her playful yet tender vision of Ireland and her people.

Irish Repertory Theatre is excited to explore the work and life of Lady Gregory through this original production by Ciarán O'Reilly. Two of Lady Gregory's original works will be staged as part of this evening: The Workhouse Ward, which premiered at The Abbey Theatre in 1908; and McDonough's Wife, which premiered as MacDaragh's Wife at The Abbey Theatre in 1912 and has not been produced in the US in over 100 years.

The cast & creative team for Lady G will be announced at a later date.

The performance schedule for Lady G will be as follows: Wednesdays at 3pm and 8pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm; and Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: there will be no 3pm performance on Wednesday, February 19. There will be an additional performance on Tuesday, February 18 at 7pm. Opening Night will take place on Wednesday, February 19 at 7:30pm.

Tickets to Lady G range from $45.00 - $50.00 and are available now for Irish Rep members only. Single tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at 1pm and will be available through Irish Rep's box office at 212-727-2737 or online at www.irishrep.org.

Currently on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage is London Assurance, written by Dion Boucicault (The Shaughraun) and directed by Charlotte Moore (The Plough and the Stars). Opening night is set for December 15, for a limited run through January 26, 2020. Currently in performances in the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre is the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize winning play Pumpgirl, by Abbie Spallen (Strandline), directed by Nicola Murphy (Stop/Over). Pumpgirl will run through January 12, 2020.

IRISH REPERTORY THEATRE, co-founded by Producing Director Ciarán O'Reilly and Artistic Director Charlotte Moore, is now in its 31st season after first opening its doors in September 1988 with Sean O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars. Irish Rep is currently the only year-round theatre company in New York City devoted to bringing Irish and Irish American works to the stage. Recognized with the Jujamcyn Theatres Award, a special Drama Desk Award for "Excellence in Presenting Distinguished Irish Drama," an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Achievement, and the Lucille Lortel Award for "Outstanding Body of Work," Irish Rep celebrates the very best in Irish theatre, from the masters to the new generation of Irish and Irish American writers who are transforming the stage.a??Nearly 50,000 audience members annually attend productions at Irish Rep's theatre located in the heart of New York's Off Broadway community. Once here, they witness Irish Rep's engaging perspective on the Irish and their unique contributions to the world of drama.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT

IrishRep.org





