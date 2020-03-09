Irish Rep to Celebrate the Musicals of Harold Prince at 2020 Gala Honoring Loretta Brennan Glucksman

Irish Repertory Theatre will present Celebrating Our Pal: The Musicals of Harold Prince, this season's Gala Benefit production, which will celebrate the legendary Broadway impresario Harold Prince.

Hal Prince's fearless creativity effectively created the American theater scene we know today. Hal's risk-taking was rewarded with a record-breaking 21 Tony Awards, and his artistic impact is unparalleled. On this special evening, Irish Rep remembers their pal through his groundbreaking musicals and celebrates his legacy as a friend and collaborator - a leader who lifted up young artists and new endeavors. Hal and his wife Judy were two of Irish Rep's earliest champions, helping them to become the company they are today, and Hal went on to serve on the Irish Rep Board for more than 30 years.

A star-studded cast of Irish Rep company members and Broadway singers will perform selections from Hal's legendary oeuvre, which includes The Pajama Game, Damn Yankees, Fiddler on the Roof, West Side Story, Merrily We Roll Along, Cabaret, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, The Phantom of the Opera, Evita and more. Performers & presenters will be announced at a later date.

This special evening will honor Loretta Brennan Glucksman, who will receive Irish Repertory Theatre's Visionary Leadership Award in recognition of her philanthropic support of Irish communities and her tireless work in promoting Irish culture and heritage in the US and around the world.

The evening will be directed by Charlotte Moore and will have musical direction by John Bell. Performance only tickets start at $50 and will go on sale to Irish Rep members at 1pm on Thursday, March 19 and to the general public at 1pm on Thursday, March 26 at www.IrishRep.org or by calling 212.727.2737.

The performance will be preceded by a private cocktail hour and followed by dinner at Bryant Park Grill (25 West 40th Street). Premium seating/dinner packages are available now and start at $500. Call 212-213-1166 or email Events@CarlaCapone.com for more information.





