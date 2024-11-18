Interview: Emmanuel Sonubi on CURRICULUM VITAE, SoHo Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As a part of the International Fringe Encore series, British comedian Emmanuel Sonubi is bringing his show, Curriculum Vitae, to the SoHo Playhouse. Recently, we had the chance to chat with Sonubi about his show’s upcoming run. We discussed how he first got started in the world of comedy, what his creative process for Curriculum Vitae has been like and how he’s checking something off of his bucket list!

How did you first get started in the world of comedy?

I’ve always been a huge fan of comedy - ever since I was a kid. The first special I ever watched was Eddie Murphy: Delirious. I was FAR too young to be watching it, but it completely blew me away. It wasn’t just funny; it was electric. Ever since then, I’ve loved making people laugh. Laughter, to me, is one of the best gifts you can give someone. It connects us, breaks the ice and reminds us to take life a little less seriously.

That said, I didn’t start performing until much later in life. A friend of mine convinced me to give it a shot at an open mic night, and I’ll never forget that first joke. The buzz, the energy - it was instant. I was hooked. From that point on, I knew comedy wasn’t just something I loved; it was something I had to do.

Can you tell us a bit about your show, Curriculum Vitae?

Curriculum Vitae is all about my life and the rollercoaster of jobs I’ve had before landing on the comedy stage. I’ve worked in some weird and wonderful industries, and they’ve all shaped who I am today. It’s not just a list of what I’ve done but a dive into why I do comedy.

The show is packed with stories, observations and moments that are hilarious, relatable, and, hopefully, thought-provoking. It’s a journey through my past, but it’s also about how those experiences have brought me to where I am now - doing the one thing I love most.

What inspired you to create Curriculum Vitae?

People are always curious when they meet a comedian. They’ll ask, “What did you do before this?” or, “How did you even get into comedy?” I found myself answering these questions over and over, and I realised there’s a lot of comedy in those answers. So I thought, why not put it all into one show?

It’s a show that’s very observational and really taps into the universal experience of trying to figure out your path in life. We’ve all had those strange jobs, unexpected twists, and funny moments in our careers, so I think people can relate to it in their own way.

What is your creative process like for a show like Curriculum Vitae?

Honestly, it started with me sitting in front of a blank screen for what felt like an eternity. I had the title and I knew what I wanted to say, but the words just wouldn’t come. It’s a bit like staring at a locked door with the key in your hand but not knowing which way to turn it.

Eventually, inspiration hit, and when it did, it was like the floodgates opened. The stories started flowing, and I couldn’t stop writing. For me, it has to feel natural—it has to come from a place of truth and connection. If it doesn’t feel honest, the audience will pick up on that straight away.

What was it like performing Curriculum Vitae at the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe?

It was incredible—and nerve-wracking. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t more nervous about this show than I was about my debut the year before. Being nominated for Best Newcomer in 2022 was such a huge honour, but it also added a bit of pressure. I knew people would be watching to see what I’d do next, so I had to bring my A-game.

Thankfully, the audiences at Edinburgh are some of the best you’ll ever get. Their energy really carried me through, and it made performing the show so much fun. To be nominated again, this time for Best Show, was the icing on the cake. It was a humbling, surreal experience.

What is it like bringing Curriculum Vitae to the SoHo Playhouse in New York?

It’s a dream come true, plain and simple. Performing in the US has always been on my bucket list, and New York? That’s the ultimate stage. It’s a city with such a rich comedy history, and I can’t wait to see how an American audience connects with the show.

Plus, let’s be honest - New York has this legendary reputation, and every song ever written about it tells you, “If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere.” It’s exciting, a little daunting, but mostly thrilling. I’m ready to take on the Big Apple and see what it’s all about.

What do you hope audiences take away from Curriculum Vitae?

I hope they leave with a smile on their face and maybe a bit of a spring in their step. The main message of the show is that life’s too short to not chase your happiness. Whatever makes you laugh, whatever brings you joy - lean into it. At the end of the day, those are the things that make life worth living.

How would you describe Curriculum Vitae in one word?

Joyful!

Emmanuel Sonubi: Curriculum Vitae runs from 18 to 24 November at SoHo Playhouse as a part of their International Fringe Encore Series.

