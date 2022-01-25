Immersive Walking Tour Production CHASING ANDY WARHOL to Begin Previews in March

Bated Breath Theatre Company has announced its newest immersive and theatrical walking tour production, Chasing Andy Warhol, will begin previews commencing on March 25, 2022, with an official opening set for April 7, 2022.

Chasing Andy Warhol follows on the heels of Bated Breath Theatre Company's award-winning production Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec, the longest-running pandemic friendly show in New York City. Voyeur turned the West Village into Paris in 1899 and now, in partnership with Fever/SECRET NYC, the Greenwich Village Business Alliance, the NoHo Business Improvement District, TMPL Clubs at Astor Place, and Von Bar, Bated Breath will use the East Village as a set that will transport audiences into the world of the most influential artist of the 20th century.

The theatrical walking tour production will employ Bated Breath's unique multimedia approach as scenes inspired from Warhol's enigmatic life unfold on the streets, behind windows of area businesses, and inside secret locations along the route. Despite Warhol's celebrity and fame, he was also an obscure, mystifying persona who preferred to remain elusive. The show will use a distinct blend of immersive theatre, dance, film, art, and puppetry to peek into the life of the iconic artist. Chasing Andy Warhol goes beyond the hype and into the deepest feelings of a profoundly complex person - whose legacy continues to bombard our senses at every turn.

The complete cast includes Mitchell Ashe, Kat Berton, Grayson Bradshaw, Mariah Busk, Alysa Finnegan, Teal French-Levine, Jmonet Hill, Youran Lee, Jake Malavsky, Taylor McKenzie, Marisa Melito, Kayla Prestel, Brandon P. Raines, Annika Rudolph, Alessandra Ruiz, Antonia Santangelo, Kyle Starling, Fé Torres, Luca Villa and Katherine Winter.

The show is created and directed by Mara Lieberman with choreography by Rachel Leigh Dolan, featured choreographer Rachelle Rak, costume design by Christopher F. Metzger, set design by Christian Fleming, Meg McGuigan, Jerry Schiffer, sound and projection design by Mark Van Hare and Experiential Design Consultant is Tara O'Con.

"We created and presented Voyeur at one of the most difficult times to produce theater in history. There were several months when we were the only live theater experience in New York City. It was challenging. And exciting. And maddening. And rewarding. We embraced the city and the city enthusiastically embraced us back, becoming our scene partner. It was magical. And we can't get enough. We are thrilled to be back again, applying what we learned while doing this boundary-breaking artform to explore the life of boundary-breaking artist Andy Warhol," said Creator and Director Mara Lieberman.

Tickets for Chasing Andy Warhol are $80.00 and can be purchased on www.chasingandywarhol.com. There is a drink upgrade ticket available for $87.00. Show times are Thursdays at 5:00 p.m., 5:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 8:00 p.m.; 8:45 p.m., Fridays at 5:00 p.m., 5:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 8:00 p.m., 8:45 p.m., and Sundays at 1:00 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. There are 16 guests per performance time.