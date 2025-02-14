Imari & Friends to Celebrate Black History Month With BROADWAY SESSIONS At The Triad

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For one night only, Imari Hardon will return to New York City to celebrate Black History Month in an evening of music, storytelling, and powerhouse vocals! Presented by Broadway Sessions and benefiting the mental health nonprofit Darkness Rising, this can't-miss event takes place on Sunday, February 16th at The Triad Theatre.

This dynamic concert brings together an all-star lineup of Broadway talent from shows including Suffs, Six, Hadestown, The Wiz, and more to celebrate what it means to be "Blackity Black" through song and soul-stirring performances. Expect show-stopping numbers, fearless storytelling, and vocals that will leave you breathless!

A Star-Studded Lineup

Hosted by Imari Hardon (Avenue Q), the evening features an exciting roster of Broadway favorites, including:

Tsilala Brock (Suffs, The Book of Mormon); Anthony Chatmon (Hadestown, Be More Chill); Jordan von Haslow (Two-time BroadwayWorld Award nominee, Celebrating... Nat "King" Cole); Anthony Murphy (The Wiz, Titanique); Khalifa White (The Lion King); Zuri Washington (DEI Punk, 1776); Zurin Villanueva (Tina, Mean Girls); and Marquis Wood (Hadestown).

With special guest appearances by Diva LaMarr, Ben Holbrook, activist Grace Ancrum, and rising stars Stephanie Morrow and Nicole Prothro.

About Broadway Sessions

A New York City institution, Broadway Sessions is the ultimate post-theatre extravaganza, welcoming Broadway stars to the stage to perform, interact with the crowd, and share their stories in a lively and intimate setting. The show, known for its mix of high-energy performances and heartfelt moments, was honored with the 2019 Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Award from MAC (Manhattan Association of Cabarets).

Proceeds to Benefit Darkness Rising

A portion of the evening's proceeds will support Darkness RISING, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing free community wellness workshops, mental health resources, and live concerts featuring Black Broadway and theatre professionals. Through its initiatives-including the REBUILD program, therapist connections, and Black Mental Health Resource Packet-Darkness Rising is actively working to erase stigma and make mental health support equitable and accessible for the Black community and other marginalized groups.

Meet the Team Behind the Magic

The event is produced by Imari Hardon and Jordan von Haslow, with Richard Baskin as Music Director. The night will also feature James Rushin (Freestyle Love Supreme) on bass and Marquis Wood on cajón, ensuring a vibrant and soulful musical experience.

About Imari Hardon

A true triple threat, Imari Hardon holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from Carnegie Mellon and a Master's in Mental Health Counseling from NYU-making her the ultimate Thespian Therapist. A performer, producer, and mental health advocate, Imari spent five years in the Tony Award-winning production of Avenue Q and served as associate producer of Broadway Sessions. She has also starred in Cloud City (PRISM Festival) and Goldhaven (available on Spotify), while collaborating with Broadway luminaries like Nell Benjamin, Larry O'Keefe (Legally Blonde, Mean Girls, Heathers), and Douglas Lyons (Chicken & Biscuits, Table 17).

Comments