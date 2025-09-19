ITALIAN AMERICAN RECONCILIATION Starring Mary Testa & Wade McCollum is Coming to The Flea

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Austin Pendleton will direct a revival of John Patrick Shanley's ITALIAN AMERICAN RECONCILIATION beginning performances October 3, 2025 at The Flea in Tribeca.

In ITALIAN AMERICAN RECONCILIATION, Huey, enlisting the help of his Best Friend Aldo, seeks reconciliation with his ex-wife Janice, an intimidating force of nature. What follows is a passionate and tumultuous story of love, loss, and self-discovery in what the NY Times called an "operatic comic romance."

The production stars Robert Farrior (Stolen Girl with Kate Beckinsale and Scott Eastwood, Oliver North in American Made with Tom Cruise, Babygirl with Nicole Kidman and Antonio Banderas), Mia Gentile (Kinky Boots on Broadway), Linda Manning (Perfect Love at Cherry Lane Theatre), Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominee Wade McCollum (Water For Elephants, Make Me Gorgeous, Floyd Collins, Wicked) and 3-time Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Mary Testa (Oklahoma!, 42nd Street, On The Town, Queen of the Mist). The production team includes Scott Aronow (set), Annie Garrett-Larsen (lighting), Ariel Pellman (costumes), Walter Matteson (producer) and Ann Barkin (stage manager), with casting by Daryl Eisenberg of Eisenberg Casting.

ITALIAN AMERICAN RECONCILIATION runs October 3 - 26, Thursday & Friday at 7:30pm Saturday at 2pm & 7:30pm and Sunday at 5pm. The Flea is located at 20 Thomas St, New York, NY 10007.