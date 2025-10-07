Photos: John Patrick Shanley's ITALIAN AMERICAN RECONCILIATION Opens At The Flea

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A rare revival of John Patrick Shanley’s Italian American Reconciliation will open at The Flea in Tribeca, directed by Austin Pendleton and starring three-time Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Mary Testa alongside Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominee Wade McCollum. Performances will run through October 26.

In Italian American Reconciliation, Huey enlists his best friend Aldo to help him win back his ex-wife Janice—an intimidating force of nature. What unfolds is a passionate and tumultuous story of love, loss, and self-discovery in what The New York Times called an “operatic comic romance.”

The cast features Robert Farrior (American Made, Stolen Girl), Mia Gentile (Kinky Boots on Broadway), Linda Manning (Perfect Love at Cherry Lane Theatre), Wade McCollum (Water for Elephants, Make Me Gorgeous), and Mary Testa (Oklahoma!, 42nd Street, Queen of the Mist).

The production team includes Scott Aronow (set), Annie Garrett-Larsen (lighting), Ariel Pellman (costumes), Walter Matteson (producer), and Ann Barkin (stage manager), with casting by Daryl Eisenberg of Eisenberg Casting.

Italian American Reconciliation will run October 3–26, with performances Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 5:00 p.m.

The Flea is located at 20 Thomas St, New York, NY 10007. Tickets are $50, available at tickettailor.com/events/italianamericanreconciliation.

Photo Credit: Scott Aronow.