Mary Testa Will Lead John Patrick Shanley's ITALIAN AMERICAN RECONCILIATION Off-Broadway

Mary Testa is set to lead John Patrick Shanley's Italian American Reconciliation, playing Off-Broadway this fall. The play, written by Shanley and directed by Austin Pendleton, opens in October at The Siggy Theater at The Flea.

Huey, enlisting the help of his Best Friend Aldo, seeks reconciliation with his ex-wife Janice, an intimidating force of nature. What follows is a passionate and tumultuous story of love, loss, and self-discovery.

The cast also includes Rob Farrior, Mia Gentile, Linda Manning, and Wade McCollum.

Performances will run October 3-26.